Pennsylvania’s liquor stores are closed due to COVID-19.

Wine, beer and spirits are still available throughout Lancaster County. Breweries, wineries and distilleries are offering takeout and curbside pickup. Some ship. Some will deliver. Some have more on the menu, from meals and meal kits to toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

Debbie and Ken Helm just opened Britain Hill Venue and Vineyard near Quarryville in the fall. Because of a global pandemic, they’ve had to adapt. They added delivery, expecting to stick to the southern end, Debbie says. They now will deliver to customers within a 45-mile drive and have applied for a license to ship wine.

“We wanted to continue the interactions with customers even if that’s on the phone or through the car window,” she says. “We wanted to be here for the community as they are here for us.”

Also, delivering helps bring in revenue, especially when events at the winery have been canceled or postponed, she says.

If you know of other local businesses selling liquor, wine or beer in the Lancaster County area, please send an email to enegley@lnpnews.com.

Wineries

Wine is available for pickup at the Quarryville vineyard by appointment. Local delivery is also available for orders of six bottles or more. Add Oak Shade cheese, Emma’s Popcorn, Jeff’s James salsa and Theresa’s peanut butter balls. Call or text orders to 717-799-7277 or email britainhillvv@gmail.com.

Wine can be ordered by phone and picked up at both tasting rooms in Brickerville (717-568-2210) and Hershey (717-533-8985). Hours of the tasting room are at cullarivineyards.com.

Wine will be delivered in a 10-mile radius of the Hershey tasting room. There is a six bottle minimum and deliveries are made Wednesdays, Thursdays and Friday.

Wine will be shipped throughout Pennsylvania with a 12-bottle minimum order at a $16 fee.

Order Levengoods hard cider by the can, bottle or keg by emailing sales@levengoodcider.com for pickup.

Meduseld Meadery, Lancaster

Order mead online (meduseldmeadery.com) for shipping. Shipping is free for four or more bottles. The business has offered pickup at the Lancaster meadery but is not doing that in the next few weeks. “This is supposed to be a critical point in the fight, and we don't want to encourage you to take unnecessary risks,” the meadery shared on Facebook.

Mount Hope Estate and Winery, Manheim

Mount Hope has its wines, alcohol (from Spirits Distilling Co.) and 140-proof hand sanitizer available to ship throughout Pennsylvania for $3 a bottle at shop.PaRenFaire.com.

Wine, beer from Swashbuckler Brewing, hard cider from Lancaster County Cider, alcohol from Spirits Distilling Co. and 140-proof hand sanitizer is available for pickup. Order online (MountHope.Estate/Shop) by 4 p.m., Friday for pick up Saturday and Sunday, noon-5 p.m. Pay at pickup with credit card.

Nissley Vineyards

Order Nissley wines online (nissleywine.com) to be picked up at the shops in Rockvale Square and Park City Center, Thursday-Sunday, noon-6 p.m. or at the winery in Bainbridge daily, noon to 6 p.m.

Wine will be delivered throughout the region (a full list is online) Tuesdays and Thursdays. There is a $6 fee for orders $50 or more and a $25 fee for orders less than $50.

Wine can also be shipped throughout Pennsylvania and several states.

Regards Wines, Landisville

Regards wine can be purchased online (regardswinery.com) and shipped through Pennsylvania and into other states. Free delivery is offered in Lancaster, York, Harrisburg and locations within a 90-minute drive from the Landisville vineyard on orders of three bottles or more.

Thorn Hill Vineyards, Lancaster

Wine can be ordered online (thornhillwinelancaster.com) for pickup at the tasting room on Fruitville Pike, daily, noon-6 p.m.

Vineyard at Grandview, Mount Joy

The Vineyard at Grandview’s tasting room is open for takeout bottle sales. Wine slushie kits are sold-out.

Order online (grandviewwines.com) or phone (717-653-4825) for curb-side pickup at the tasting room.

Orders of 12 bottles of wine will be shipped throughout Pennsylvania for free. Orders of six bottles or more will be delivered for free to locations 15 miles from the vineyard.

Vox Vineti, Christiana

Order wine online (http://www.voxvineti.com) to ship, up to six bottles per shipment. Order six bottles or more and the order will be delivered for free to locations 15 miles from the winery.

Order online for curb-side pickup at the Christiana winery from 4-6 p.m. daily.

Waltz Vineyards Estate Winery, Manheim

Order Walz wine online (waltzvineyards.com) or 717-664-9463. Curbside pickup is available for wine, cheese and crackers at the Manheim winery, noon-5 p.m., Monday-Saturday.

Wine can be shipped in Pennsylvania and to 23 additional states. Buy six bottles or more and shipping is free.

Wine, cheese and crackers will be delivered to locations 15 miles from the winery in Manheim. Deliveries are made Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Weathered Vineyards

Wine can be ordered by phone (717-733-6094) or email (rhallagher@smithtoninn.com) for pickup at the tasting room in Ephrata or delivery throughout Lancaster County. Delivery requires two bottles.

Near Lancaster County:

Moon Dancer Vineyards, Wrightsville

Order wine by calling 717-252-9463 for pickup at the Wrightsville winery.

Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey

Order wine, beer (crowlers and six-pack of 12 oz. cans) or bottles of hard cider by emailing Info@VineyardAtHershey.com or calling 717-944-1569 for pickup at the vineyard and brewery Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, noon-2 p.m.

Wine, beer or hard cider can be delivered within 15 miles of the vineyard with a minimum of six products (a six-pack of beer is one product).

Distilleries

Pennsylvania’s liquor stores are closed and limited sales have since been available on FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com. The website hasn’t been able to keep up with online orders. Over the weekend, the site was not taking orders and said “FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com has reached fulfillment capacity and is currently not taking any more orders.”

These Lancaster County distilleries are offering liquor for pickup. Some deliver.

Lancaster Distilleries

Order spirits online at lancasterdistilleries.com for pickup at the Lancaster distillery, Wednesday through Saturday, 2-5 p.m.

Pine Creek Spirits, Elizabethtown

Order spirits online at pinecreekspirits.com for curbside pickup at the Elizabethtown distillery, Wednesday through Saturday, noon-5 p.m.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Shot and Bottle, Lancaster

Order spirits from five Pennsylvania distilleries and cocktail kits online (shotandbottle.com) or at 717-617-2159 for curbside pickup at the Lancaster restaurant. Meals are also available.

Stoll & Wolfe Distillery, Lititz

Order spirits online at stollandwolfe.com/order and pickup at the Lititz distillery, Wednesdays through Saturdays, 3-7 p.m. Delivery is available throughout Lancaster County for orders more than $150.

Thistle Finch Distillery, Lancaster

Order Thistle Finch spriits online (thistlefinch.com) to ship. Pickup is available at the Lancaster distillery, weekdays from noon-4 p.m. Or order spirits and cocktail kits through Commons Food Hub (Commonsfoodhub.com) for pickup Tuesdays and Saturday in Lancaster and Lititz.

Beer

Most of Lancaster County’s breweries are open to pick up beer and sometimes food. Some also offer delivery. Call the brewery or check social media to check for hours and availability, which have been in flux over the past few weeks. Also, some breweries are only selling beer in new growlers and will not refill growlers.

Appalachian Brewing Co., Lititz

Order beer (bottles, crowlers and growlers) and food at 717-625-0300 for pickup at the brewery.

Black Forest Brewery, Ephrata

Beer and food is available by calling 717-450-7217 for takeout.

Bube’s Brewery, Mount Joy

Order Bube’s beers (six-packs and growler fills) by calling 717-653-2056 for carryout along with food.

Columbia Kettle Works

Order beer (crowlers, new, not used, growlers plus 4-packs and bottles) by calling 717-342-2374 for takeout.

Cox Brewing Co., Rheems

Beer (growler and howler fills and cans) is available for pickup at the brewery.

Fetish Brewing Co., Lititz

Order beer (in crowlers) by texting 717-917-0974 for pickup at the brewery or delivery.

Funk Brewing, Elizabethtown

Order beer and food at funkbrewing.com for curbside pickup.

Iron Hill Brewery, Lancaster

Order beer (growlers and four-packs), wine, food and groceries (including toilet paper) at order.ironhillbrewery.com for curbside pickup at the brewery.

Lancaster Brewing Co.

Six-packs, cases and growler fills are available at the Lancaster brewery for curbside pickup along with food.

Mad Chef Craft Brewing, East Petersburg

Beer (crowlers and growlers) can be picked up at the brewery. Ordering ahead calling 717-690-2655 is an option. Food service is temporarily not offered.

Moo-Duck Brewery, Elizabethtown

Order beer and food by calling or texting 570-242-5658 for pickup at the brewery. On weekends, Moo-Duck has offered drive-through smoked wings, which sold-out quickly.

Pig Iron Brewing Co., Marietta

Beer (growler fills) is available for carry-out along with food.

Pour Man’s Brewing Co., Ephrata

Order beer (6-packs and crowlers) by calling 717-466-6144 for pickup. Orders will be delivered up to 15 miles from the brewery with a $20 order minimum.

Raney Cellars Brewing Co., Millersville

Order beer (crowlers and growlers) by calling 717-584-5085 for pickup.

St. Boniface Craft Brewing, Ephrata

Order beer (four-packs, six-packs, 12-packs cases, crowlers, sixtel or half kegs) and food at stbonifacebrewing.com or 717-466-6900 for pickup at the brewery.

Spring House Brewing Co., Lancaster

Order Spring House beer (four-packs of 16 oz. cans and 32 oz. crowlers) at curbsidecraft.com/springhousebrewery or 717-984-2530 for pickup at the brewery.

Stoudt Brewing Co., Adamstown

Order beer (by the case, sixtel keg and half keg) and food at stoudts.com or 717-484-4386 for curbside pickup and deliver to Berks, Lancaster, Chester and Delaware counties. Free delivery for orders of one case, sixtel or half keg.

Swashbuckler Brewing, Manheim

Beer from Swashbuckler Brewing plus wine from Mount Hope Estate, hard cider from Lancaster County Cider and alcohol from Spirits Distilling Co. and 140-proof hand sanitizer is available for pickup. Order online (MountHope.Estate/Shop) by 4 p.m., Friday for pick up Saturday and Sunday, noon-5 p.m. Pay at pickup with credit card.

Twisted Bine Beer Co., Mount Joy

Order beer (growlers and crowlers) plus food at twistedbinebeerco.com for takeout.

Union Barrel Works Brewery, Reamstown

Beer (cans and growlers) and food are available for takeout.

Voodoo Brewery, Lancaster

Order beer at voodoobrewery.com for pickup at the Lancaster taproom.