What’s hotter than the weather outside?
National Hot Dog Day.
Today’s annual celebration of that all-American ballpark food brings with it discounts and freebies – though some of them are at chains with locations not far outside Lancaster County.
If you don’t mind a hot meal on a hot day, here are just some of the places where you can indulge your hot dog cravings.
(Not all locations of every food chain may be offering these deals; be sure to check that the location you want to visit is participating. These deals apply today only.)
• At Philly Pretzel Factory locations, including 1006 Lititz Pike, south of Lititz, you can get $1 pretzel dogs – an all-beef hot dog wrapped in a Philly pretzel, with melted American Cheese,.
Plus, the first 100 customers through the door after 11 a.m. will get their pretzel dogs free; one to a customer.
At Sonic Drive-In, you can get $1 hot dogs all day. But you must text the word “DOG” to 876642 to have Sonic text you back the details of the deal. The deal applies to Sonic’s 6-inch Chili Cheese Coney and All-American dogs.
Sonic has Lancaster County locations at 2223 Lincoln Highway E., 4247 Oregon Pike, Ephrata; and 855 E. Main St., Mount Joy.
• If you’re traveling to a place with a Pilot Flying J travel stop — there are a few locations in counties in the region outside Lancaster — you can get a free grill item today, including an all-beef hot dog. In order to get the deal, you must download Pilot’s app on your phone.
• And if you’re traveling in an area with a Love’s Travel Stop – there are some locations north and west of Lancaster County, around Pennsylvania — present the bar code you can access here, and get a free hot dog or roller grill item today.
• TravelCenters of America, with some locations in counties bordering Lancaster, is giving away free hot dogs to members of its UltraONE loyalty program at participating TA, Petro or TA Express locations.
• Kunzler & Co. will not be doing its annual hot dog giveaway near its Manor Street plant this year. President and CEO, Chris Kunzler III, said in an email that the company's hot dog cart is booked for another event today.
But he added the company will celebrate Hot Dog Day later in the summer. So, stay tuned for round 2, frankfurter fans.