Sunflowers are popping up throughout Lancaster County.

The rules might be different this year because of COVID-19. Here are a few farms in the region where you can spend some time in a field of gold.

Add #LNPsunflower to your sunflower photos on social media. We’ll share our favorites during sunflower season.

Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz, will have Sunflower Pickin’ Days throughout August. Tickets for children ages 3-12 are $12. Tickets include entry to the sunflower patch, one sunflower and, once the corn maze opens, entry to corn maze plus rides. The fields are open Wednesdays and Thursdays, 3-8 p.m. and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Aug. 7 to Aug. 30, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $15. There are also special events in the field, including sunflower painting classes, yoga classes, a concert (Garrett Shultz, Saturday, Aug. 22), days when animal are welcome (Aug. 28-30) and a morning for sunrise photos.

Country Barn, 211 S. Donerville Road, will have sunflower festivals over two weekends. Saturday, Aug. 15; Sunday, Aug. 16; Saturday, Aug. 22; Sunday, Aug. 23. Tickets for ages 3-64 are $13 with more options to add activities and food. Check online to see if sunflowers are blooming.)

(Sunflower fields continue below photos.)

Harvest Lane Farm, 851 East Oregon Road, Lititz, will have pick-your-own sunflowers from now for another week or two. No admission is charged and flowers are $1 a stem. Updates can be found on Facebook. Pick-your-own hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cherry Hill Orchards Outlet, 400 Long Lane, Lancaster, will have pick-your-own sunflowers from late August for about a month, says Phyllis Shenk, the store’s co-manager. No admission is charged for the fields and a price hasn’t been set yet for the flowers. For updates on how the crop looks, check Facebook or call 717-872-9311. Pick-your-own hours are Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday, 7 a .m.-4 p.m.

Please Wash Me Carwash in Elverson, Chester County, has attracted lots of people to its sunflower fields in past summers. This year, there are fewer, smaller sunflowers that are starting to fade. “If you come, drive by, stay in your car,” the owners shared on the business’ Facebook page. “Or use your masks when you get out and stay 6’ away from others.”