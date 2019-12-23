Throughout Lancaster County, the first meal of the new year is pork and sauerkraut.

People dig in for good luck in the new year and because it’s tradition.

Why pork?

When pigs root for food, they root forward. Some think it’s good luck to have pork and sauerkraut to move into a new year.

Many churches and fire companies make their own sauerkraut, cook their own pork and serve it along with homemade applesauce and desserts.

Here are seven places to find pork and sauerkraut meals on New Year’s day.

Kinzer Fire Co.

Where: 3521 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers.

When: Wednesday, 10 a.m to 5 p.m.

Cost: $15 for adults; $7.50 for ages 4-12; free for ages 3 and under. Takeouts available for $15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; local deliveries available within a 5-mile radius of the fire hall.

Information: 717-442-4121 or kinzerfire.com.

Fivepointville Fire Co.

Where: 1087 Dry Tavern Road, Denver.

When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.-sold out, take-out only.

Cost: $11 per meal.

Information: 717-445-4933

Lititz Church of the Brethren

Where: 300 W. Orange St., Lititz.

When: Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until food is gone).

Cost: Buffet-style meal is $12 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-11, free for children under 4. Takeout will be available at the carport at the rear of the church. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the church, McElroy Pharmacy and Bomberger’s Hardware or at the church on Jan. 1.

Did you know? Proceeds from the event benefit the church’s Youth Foundation Fund. Church members will provide live music during the event.

Information: Church office, 717-626-2131, or Marty Hershey, 717-626-5067

Zion Lutheran Church

Where: 18 Quarry Road, Leola.

When: Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: All-you-can eat pork and sauerkraut is $12 for adults; $8 for ages 7-12; $5 for ages 3-6; free for ages 2 and under. Takeout is also available.

Did you know? Proceeds benefit Zion’s youth group’s mission trips and local ministries.

Information: Church office, 717-656-9200 or zionleola.org

Lancaster Church of the Brethren

Where: The church’s Family Life Center, 1601 Sunset Ave., Lancaster.

When: Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: All you can eat. $12 for adults, $5 for children ages 3-8; free for children under 2. Takeout available.

Did you know? Proceeds benefit the church’s hospitality outreach to the community.

Information: George Harmes, 717-569-5277

Robert Fulton Fire Co.

Where: 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom.

When: Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (eat-in); Take-out meals are available 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: $10 for adults; $4 for children ages 5-10; free for kids 4 and under. $10 for adult takeouts.

Did you know? Proceeds benefit the fire company.

Information: 717-548-2531 or www.rffc89.com.

St. Joseph Catholic Church

Where: In the social hall, 410 St. Joseph St.

When: Wednesday, 1-3 p.m.

Cost: This community meal is free and open to everyone.

Information or to volunteer: Call Matt Stewart at 717-587-8409.

St. John’s Episcopal Church in Marietta and St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church on Delp Road are not hosting pork and sauerkraut meals New Year’s Day, 2020.