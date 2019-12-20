In Times Square, they drop a 12,000-pound crystal ball to ring in the new year.

Closer to home, Bethlehem drops a 4-foot tall Peep chick.

And Lancaster communities drop giant roses, shoes and more.

Here are six to check out:

Early balloon drop in Columbia

When: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The balloons drop at noon.

What: Ring in the new year early at this kid-friendly dance party with Father Time, plus games and crafts. Activities are included with regular admission ($9 for adults, $8 for seniors, $5 for children ages 5-16 and free for children younger than age 5).

Where: National Watch and Clock Museum

Details: museumoftime.org or 717-684-8261

Star raising in Elizabethtown

When: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 3-7 p.m.

What: Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Winters Heritage House Museum will host free activities (Bingo, hearth-cooking demonstrations and music). A star will be raised at 7 p.m., which is midnight in sister city, Letterkenny, Ireland. Fireworks will follow. There will also be barbecue chicken, firepits to make s’mores and root beer made by Moo-Duck Brewery for the occasion.

Where: Christ Lutheran Church, 125 E. High Street, Elizabethtown

Details: bit.ly/EtownNYE 717-367-2786.

Haydn Zug's jug drop in East Petersburg

When: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m.-midnight

What: New Year’s Eve in the Square will have free entertainment (a chainsaw artist, live music by Times Two and a magician) and the jug will be lowered at midnight.

Where: Fulton Bank, 1695 Main St., East Petersburg

Details: eastpetersburgborough.org

Barrel drop in Reamstown

When: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-midnight

What: The brewery and restaurant will have a special menu with Irish food starting at 5 p.m. Music by Irish Mist starts at 9 p.m. At midnight, the barrel will be dropped from the third floor of the building.

Where: 6 N. Reamstown Road, Reamstown

Details: unionbarrelworks.com or 717-335-7837

Shoe-in in Akron

When: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-12:15 p.m.

What: The night has free food and activities, including a DJ, a bonfire, a candy scramble, hayrides and cornhole games. A lit shoe, representing the borough's roots in the shoe-making industry, drops at midnight. Bring shoes to donate to those in need through Peter’s Porch, a program of Zion Lutheran Church in Akron.

Where: Broad Street Park, 700 block of Broad Street, Akron.

Details: bit.ly/AkronNYE2020

Red Rose drop in Lancaster

When: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m.-midnight

What: Ring in the new year with the lowering of the Red Rose, plus a free show from One Too Many and fireworks at midnight.

Where: Binns Park, 100 block of North Queen Street.

Details: bit.ly/LancNYE2020

