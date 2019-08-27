School’s back in session and there are plenty of opportunities to take a cooking class in the Lancaster County region.
There are classes to learn how to cook Syrian food, Middle Eastern food and Italian food.
There are chances to learn Ayurvedic recipes or how to can your own applesauce.
Kids have a few classes of their own. For adults, some of the classes are bring your own drink so you can have dinner and learn how to make it again.
If you have cooking classes to add, email Erin Negley at enegley@LNPnews.com.
Saturday, Sept. 7, 9-11 a.m. Syrian cooking class at Grape Leaf Café, 30 W. James St., Lancaster. Learn how to make hummus and stuffed grape leaves. Advance tickets ($20 per person) are required. Email grapeleafcafe@gmail.com or buy tickets at the café.
Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m.-noon. Ayurvedic kitchen series at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. This class will include apple oatmeal, baked sweet potato w/ quinoa dip, tortilla pizza, cilantro chutney. Tickets are $40. Details: hornfarmcenter.org or 717-332-8710.
Tuesday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m. From the orchard to your table: Delightful apple dishes class at Zest cooking school, 1180 Erbs Quarry Road, Lititz. Sample a cheese and apple pairing, learn about apple varieties and several apple recipes plus make and take home an apple dumpling. Tickets are $70 at zestchef.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 10, 6-8 p.m. Intro to water bath canning: applesauce at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. Learn how to can applesauce and leave with a half pint. $40. Details: hornfarmcenter.org or 717-332-8710.
Tuesday, Sept. 10, 6 p.m. Dinner in an Instant Pot: Multi-functional cookers at Zest cooking school, 1180 Erbs Quarry Road, Lititz. Learn the ins and outs of multi-functional cookers in this hands-on class which includes a Zavor cookbook. Tickets are $70 at zestchef.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 11, 6 p.m. Milk Street: Fast and delicious chicken cutlets at Zest cooking school, 1180 Erbs Quarry Road, Lititz. Learn how to prepare chicken cutlets several ways in this hands-on class. Tickets are $65 at zestchef.com.
Thursday, Sept. 12, 6 p.m. From the orchard to your table: Delightful apple dishes class at Zest cooking school, 1180 Erbs Quarry Road, Lititz. Sample a cheese and apple pairing, learn about apple varieties and several apple recipes plus make and take home an apple dumpling. Tickets are $70 at zestchef.com.
Friday, Sept. 13, 6 p.m. Fall flatbreads with Middle Eastern spreads at Zest cooking school, 1180 Erbs Quarry Road, Lititz. Learn how to make pita bread and naan plus four spreads: falafel-spiced tomatoes and chickpeas, muhammara, tzaziki tabbouleh. Tickets are $65 at zestchef.com.
Saturday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m. Kids cooking class: Lovin’ lasagna at Zest cooking school, 1180 Erbs Quarry Road, Lititz. Kids ages 8-12 will learn how to make veggie lasagna and sausage lasagna plus Caesar salad and filled lemon cookies. Tickets are $65 at zestchef.com.
Monday, Sept. 16, 4:30 p.m. After-school kids cooking club at Zest cooking school, 1180 Erbs Quarry Road, Lititz. Kids ages 8-12 will learn kitchen skills and recipes in six classes through Nov. 18. The first class includes how to make potato, kale and sausage soup, caprese salad, buttermilk cheddar biscuits and chocolate chuck peanut butter cookies. Tickets for the six class series are $360 and single classes are $65 at zestchef.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m. Risotto: Classic, creamy Italian dishes at Zest cooking school, 1180 Erbs Quarry Road, Lititz. Learn how to master Italian comfort food including arancini, frittata di riso and risotto al salto in this hands-on class. Tickets are $65 at zestchef.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m. Making ricotta cheese: Dreamy and delicious appetizers at Zest cooking school, 1180 Erbs Quarry Road, Lititz. Learn how to make ricotta cheese and dishes such as strawberry and ricotta toast with black pepper and honey. Tickets are $65 at zestchef.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 18, 6 p.m. Brioche workshop at Zest cooking school, 1180 Erbs Quarry Road, Lititz. Learn how to make brioche dough and brioche cinnamon rolls, French brioche, challah and brioche bread pudding. Tickets are $70 at zestchef.com.
Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m.-noon. Hearth cooking class with Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society, at the Herr House and Museum, 1849 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street. Learn colonial cooking technique and make food on an open hearth in the Küche (kitchen) of the Herr House. Tickets are $35 at hansherr.org or at the Herr House.
Monday, Sept. 23, 6 p.m. Vegetarian: Fabulous fall at Zest cooking school, 1180 Erbs Quarry Road, Lititz. Learn how to make seasonal vegetarian recipes, including vegetarian shepherd’s pie and roasted beet hummus bruschetta. Tickets are $65 at zestchef.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m. Italian inspired brunch at Zest cooking school, 1180 Erbs Quarry Road, Lititz. Learn how to make an Italian brunch, including stracciatella (Italian egg soup), macedonia di fruitta and biscotti. Tickets are $65 at zestchef.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 24, 6 p.m. Classic French desserts at Zest cooking school, 1180 Erbs Quarry Road, Lititz. Learn how to make French desserts like chocolate pot de crème and pear frangipane tart. Tickets are $65 at zestchef.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 25, 6 p.m. Making ricotta cheese: Dreamy and delicious appetizers at Zest cooking school, 1180 Erbs Quarry Road, Lititz. Learn how to make ricotta cheese and dishes such as strawberry and ricotta toast with black pepper and honey. Tickets are $65 at zestchef.com.
Friday, Sept. 27, 6 a.m. Classic roast beef dinner at Zest cooking school, 1180 Erbs Quarry Road, Lititz. Learn how to select and trim a chuck roast, make updated mashed potatoes, seasonal side and dessert. BYOB. Tickets are $70 at zestchef.com.
Monday, Sept. 30, 4:30 p.m. After-school kids cooking club at Zest cooking school, 1180 Erbs Quarry Road, Lititz. Kids ages 8-12 will learn kitchen skills and recipes in six classes through Nov. 18. The second class includes how to make pasta plus two sauces, a salad and dessert. Tickets for the six class series are $360 and single classes are $65 at zestchef.com.
Sylvie’s Recipes, 29966 Brookfield Road, Lancaster, has a fall class available starting Monday, Sept. 2. The two-hour classes will include a French soup, chaudron gascon, and tiramisu. Tickets for two people are $75. 717-517-4246 or sylviesrecipes.com. Christmas treats classes start in October. Mendiants classes (one hour) are $50 for one person. Dark chocolate palet classes (one hour) are $50 for one person. Chocolate bonbon classes (three hours) are $100 for one person.
And looking to October:
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 6 p.m. Skillet sensations: Cast iron dinners at Zest cooking school, 1180 Erbs Quarry Road, Lititz. Learn how to cook with cast iron, including seasoning, cleaning and making one-skillet meals. BYOB. Tickets are $65 at zestchef.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 6 p.m. Make it Mexican at Zest cooking school, 1180 Erbs Quarry Road, Lititz. Learn how to cook several gluten-free Mexican dishes, including elote (Mexican street corn dip), refried black beans and braised brisket tacos. BYOB. Tickets are $70 at zestchef.com.
Monday, Oct. 7, 6 p.m. Oktoberfest! at Zest cooking school, 1180 Erbs Quarry Road, Lititz. Learn how to cook German recipes, such as pork schnitzel, German rye bread and cheese, and schwarzwalder kirshtorte (Black Forest cherry torte). BYOB. Tickets are $65 at zestchef.com.