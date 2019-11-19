The holidays are around the corner but there’s still plenty of time to learn how to make a meal or a sweet treat.
There are more than a dozen cooking, baking and decorating classes in Lancaster County through the end of the year. You’ll find classes for kids, classes for teens and classes for adults where you can bring your own drinks.
The cookie-making classes over the coming weeks will help you learn how to make Austrian Vanillekipferl (vanilla crescent cookies), Pennsylvania Dutch sand tarts, Sablés Bretons (chocolate glazed French shortbread), Pfeffernüsse (German spice cookies) and more.
If you have cooking classes to add, email Erin Negley at enegley@LNPnews.com.
Thursday, Nov. 21, 6-8 p.m. Holiday brunch class at Zest cooking school, 1180 Erbs Quarry Road, Lititz. Learn how to make cinnamon maple streusel French toast; cranberry maple yogurt parfaits with homemade pumpkin quinoa granola; mushroom, arugula and goat cheese frittata; maple-blazed bacon and hazelnut hot chocolate. Tickets are $65 at zestchef.com.
Saturday, Nov. 23, noon-2 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays, through Dec. 15. Gingerbread house workshops at The Baker’s Table, 480 New Holland Ave., Lancaster. Learn $30, includes decorations and a cup of cocoa. Call 717-735-1150 to register.
Monday, Dec. 2, 6-8:30 p.m. Christmas in Vienna: Austrian Holiday cookies class at Zest cooking school, 1180 Erbs Quarry Road, Lititz. Learn how to make Vanillekipferl (Austrian vanilla crescent cookies), Husarenkrapferl (Austrian jam thumbprint cookies), Linzer Stangerl (chocolate-dipped jam sandwich cookies) and Helle Linzer Plaetzchen (Linzer cookies). Tickets are $65 at zestchef.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Easy and delicious gifts from the kitchen class at Zest cooking school, 1180 Erbs Quarry Road, Lititz. Learn how to make homemade chai tea mix, holiday sweet and spicy mixed nuts, dark chocolate truffles and peppermint sugar hand scrub. Tickets are $70 at zestchef.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 6-8 p.m. Pennsylvania Dutch Sand Tart cookies class at Zest cooking school, 1180 Erbs Quarry Road, Lititz. Learn how to make sand tarts and take home two dozen cookies. Tickets are $65 at zestchef.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. French Christmas cookies class at Zest cooking school, 1180 Erbs Quarry Road, Lititz. Learn how to make cinnamon palmiers, vanilla madeleines, langues de chat (a piped, French butter cookie) and Sablés Bretons (chocolate-glazed French shortbread) and take home six of each variety. Tickets are $65 at zestchef.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 6-8 p.m. Elegant Christmas dinner class at Zest cooking school, 1180 Erbs Quarry Road, Lititz. Learn how to make apple tart with tossed greens, candied walnuts and vinaigrette; pistachio-encrusted lamb chops with wine sauce; potato mousseline; roasted maple Brussel sprout medley and chocolate mousse. BYOB. Tickets are $70 at zestchef.com.
Thursday, Dec. 5, 6:30 p.m. Martha Stewart’s Holiday Cookie Perfection class at Williams Sonoma, Park City Center. Learn how to make gingerbread trees and candy cane cookies. $40 per person, which includes a copy of “Martha Stewart’s Cookie Perfection.” Register at bit.ly/MStewartCookies.
Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Christmas cookie class at Sugar Arts Institute, Ephrata. Learn new recipes and try design and decorating techniques, including 2D and 3D effects, texturing, stenciling and more. $135, includes supplies and light lunch. Call 717-951-7557.
Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-noon. Teen culinary school: holiday specialties, make it and take it at Zest cooking school, 1180 Erbs Quarry Road, Lititz. Kids ages 13-16 will learn how to make decorated triple chocolate apples plus linzers and palmiers. Tickets are $65 at zestchef.com.
Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. “Frozen II” cookie party for kids at Williams Sonoma, Park City Center. Kids ages 8-13 will make sugar cookies with “Frozen II” cookie stamps. $30 per child, which includes a “Frozen II” cookie set. Register by calling 717-291-1495.
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 6-8:30 p.m. Treasured Traditions: German Christmas cookies class at Zest cooking school, 1180 Erbs Quarry Road, Lititz. Learn how to make Pfeffernüsse (German spice cookies), Spekulatius cookies (Cardamom spiced cookies), Lebkuchen (Glazed German gingerbread) and Bethmännchen (Marzipan cookies). Tickets are $65 at zestchef.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 6-8 p.m. Croquembouche class at Zest cooking school, 1180 Erbs Quarry Road, Lititz. Learn how to make this decadent French cream puff dessert. Tickets are $65 at zestchef.com.
Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. Gingerbread house decorating class for kids at Williams Sonoma, Park City Center. Kids ages 8-13 can decorate a gingerbread house. $30 per person, which includes a gingerbread house decorating kit. Register at bit.ly/WSGingerbread.
Saturday, Dec. 14, 9-11 a.m. Winter foraging class at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. Learn how to forage for the dinner table in winter. Tickets are $20. Details: hornfarmcenter.org or 717-332-8710.
Sylvie’s Recipes, 29966 Brookfield Road, Lancaster, has classes available through December. Mendiants classes (one hour) are $50 for one person and available through Dec. 17. A two-hour classes will include a French soup, chaudron gascon, and tiramisu. Tickets for two people are $75 through Nov. 30. Dark chocolate palet classes (one hour) are $50 for one person and available through Nov. 22. Chocolate bonbon classes (three hours) are $100 for one person and available through Jan. 15. Macrons party (three hours) are $100 for two people though Dec. 30. Tickets: 717-517-4246 or sylviesrecipes.com.