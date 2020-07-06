Most public gardens and garden centers shut down in-person meetings this spring because of COVID-19.

There still are lots of opportunities to learn something new online. In July, there’s almost an event every day and some are free.

The webinars and video chats cover topics from growing food in containers, learning about Pennsylvania’s native bees and how to avoid poisonous plants.

There are also a few events away from a screen. There’s an outdoor foraging walk and an open house at a flower farm. If you want to dig in and make something, there’s a virtual wine bottle succulent workshop.

If one of these events sounds interesting, don’t wait to sign up. Many have limited class sizes.

Monday, July 6, 4-6 p.m. Beginner Food Growing Workshop Series: Container Gardening, a free webinar via Zoom from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

Wednesday, July 8, 10-11:30 a.m. Weeds 101: Summer. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center led by horticulturist Duncan Himmelman and Scott Freedman, Mt. Cuba Center's grounds and plant health care specialist will present 13 common summer weeds and how to handle them with ecologically friendly methods. $24.

Wednesday, July 8, 3-4:15 p.m. Pollinator Series: Bumblebee Biology and Management for Pollination. This webinar via Zoom from Penn State Ag Extension is free.

Thursday, July 9, 6-8 p.m. Summer Foraging: July Plant Walk at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $20.

Friday, July 10, 10-11:30 a.m. Gardening at the Woodland Edge. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center led by Nancy Bell will cover creating a diverse landscape along the woodland edge that attracts a wide variety of birds. $15.

Saturday, July 11, 10 a.m.-noon. The Living Landscape class and walk at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $15.

Saturday, July 11, 10 a.m.-noon. Foundations of Plant Medicine: Oil Infusions and Salves. This webinar via Zoom from Horn Farm Center is led by herbalist Natasha Tucker. $30.

Saturday, July 11, 10-11:30 a.m. Wild and Wicked Poisonous Plants. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center led by Mark Manning will explore the most toxic plants in the region. $15.

Monday, July 13, 4-6 p.m. Beginner Food Growing Workshop Series: Harvesting Summer and Starting Fall Crops, a free webinar via Zoom from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

July 13-17, Organic Field Day. Rodale Institute’s annual event is virtual and spread out over several days. Online presentations include topics like composting, soil health and regenerative organic farming. Registration is $25.

Wednesday, July 15, 3-4:15 p.m. Pollinator Series: Bee Biodiversity in Pennsylvania. This webinar via Zoom from Penn State Ag Extension is free.

Wednesday, July 15, 6-7 p.m. Nature Hour: Controlling Spotted Lanternfly. This webinar via Zoom from Lancaster Conservancy will be led by Amanda Goldsmith, the spotted lanternfly technician at Lancaster County Conservation District. Free.

Wednesday, July 15, 7-8:30 p.m. Spotted Lanternfly Virtual Town Hall. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension is free.

Thursday, July 16, 6-9 p.m. Summer Open House at Flourish Flowers. Tour the gardens of this flower farm in East Earl and watch floral design demonstrations. $18.

Thursday, July 16, 5 p.m. Live from Chanticleer: Raise the Stakes. This webinar via Zoom from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society and led by Chanticleer horticulturist David Mattern will cover several types of stakes in the garden. $35

Friday, July 17, 12:30 p.m. Selecting Shrubs for Four Seasons of Interest. This webinar via Zoom from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will be led by author and educator Eva Monheim. $35.

Monday, July 20, 4-6 p.m. Beginner Food Growing Workshop Series: Feeding Your Food Garden, a free webinar via Zoom from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

Wednesday, July 22, 3-4:15 p.m. Pollinator Series: Gardening for Pollinators. This webinar via Zoom from Penn State Ag Extension is free.

Thursday, July 23, 6-7:30 p.m. Virtual wine bottle succulent workshop with Terrarium Therapy with Grandview Vineyard. Pick up supplies at the Mount Joy vineyard and join the class via Zoom to make a planter. $44, includes materials and plants.

Saturday, July 25, 10 a.m.-noon. Foundations of Plant Medicine: Tincture Making. This webinar via Zoom from Horn Farm Center is led by herbalist Natasha Tucker. $30.

Saturday, July 25, 4 p.m. Summer Foraging: July Plant Walk at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $20.

Monday, July 27, 4-6 p.m. Beginner Food Growing Workshop Series: Know Your Soil, a free webinar via Zoom from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

Wednesday, July 29, 6-7 p.m. Nature Hour: Nature’s Medicine, Healing Yourself and the Earth with Native Plants. This webinar via Zoom from Lancaster Conservancy will be led by Dr. Meghan Gonick, who practices naturopathic and traditional Chinese medicine. Free.

Thursday, July 30, 5 p.m. Live from Chanticleer: Creating Beauty in the Garden Year Round. This webinar via Zoom from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society and led by Chanticleer assistant horticulturist Chris Fehlhaber. $35

And looking into August:

Saturday, Aug. 1, 9-11 a.m. The Living Landscape class and walk at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $15.

Thursday, Aug. 6, 5 p.m. Live from Chanticleer: Flowers, Foliage and Form. This webinar via Zoom from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society and led by Susan Brutico. $35.

Aug. 7-15 Lancaster Water Week from Lancaster Conservancy will have self-guided tours, an in-person talk about soil health and online events.