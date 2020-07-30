Even if you’re avoiding the crowds and the heat, you still can learn something new about the plants you grow.

In August, you’ll find more than two dozen events related to gardening and improving your landscape. Most are webinars. Many are free.

There also are a few in-person, outdoor events in the Lancaster County region. The walking tours will show how to do things like plant for birds and bees and forage for your own food. There’s also a sunflower festival and a class to make a centerpiece and decorate an arbor before having dinner in the flower field.

Saturday, Aug. 1, 9-11 a.m. The Living Landscape class and walk at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $15. Details: bit.ly/LLAHorn or 717-757-6441.

Wednesday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m. to noon. “Diagnosing and Solving Tree Health Issues.” This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center led by arborist Mike Leventry will cover tree disorders. $35. Details: bit.ly/MCCTree.

Wednesday, Aug. 5, 7-9 p.m. “Food Plot Series: Soil and When to Plant.” This webinar from Penn State Extension will focus on soil testing for whitetail deer food plots and other wild game habitats. $10. Details: bit.ly/FPSoil.

Thursday, Aug. 6, 5 p.m. “Live from Chanticleer: Flowers, Foliage and Form.” This webinar via Zoom is from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society and led by Susan Brutico. $35. Details: bit.ly/PHSForm.

Saturday, Aug. 8, “Soil Health and Forested Buffers for Restored Streams.” As part of Lancaster Water Week from Lancaster Conservancy, this walking tour will show conservation practices, forest restoration and native grass plantings that allowed a stream to be removed from the Department of Environmental Protection’s Impaired Waters List. Free. Details: bit.ly/WWstreamwalk.

Saturday, Aug. 8, 10:30-11:15 a.m. “Instant Hummingbird Garden.” This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center will share how to create a haven for hummingbirds. $59, includes five plants (picked up at the garden in Delaware); $20 for online only. Details: bit.ly/MCCHummingbird.

Saturday, Aug. 8, 2-4 p.m. “Summer Foraging: August Plant Walk” at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $20. Details: bit.ly/HFCForagingA or 717-757-6441.

Saturday, Aug. 8, to Wednesday, Aug. 12. “Faith in Action: Creation Care for Clean Water” walking tour. As part of Lancaster Water Week from Lancaster Conservancy, this self-guided three-mile walking tour connects six congregations and one museum that have transformed their grounds by treating stormwater runoff and create habitat for birds and bees. Free. Details: bit.ly/WWwalkingtour.

Monday, Aug. 10, 6-7:15 p.m. “Protecting Our Water Supply with Trees.” As part of Lancaster Water Week from Lancaster Conservancy, this online talk will explain how an arboretum in New Holland’s Groff Memorial Park protects a well head. Free. Details: bit.ly/WWtrees.

Wednesday, Aug. 12, noon to 1:30 p.m. “Pollinator and Rain Garden Design.” As part of Lancaster Water Week from Lancaster Conservancy, this online talk will focus on native plants and rain garden design. Free. Details: bit.ly/WWRainG.

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 7 p.m. “Faith in Action: Creation Care for Clean Water” discussion. As part of Lancaster Water Week from Lancaster Conservancy, this online talk with Interfaith Partners for the Chesapeake and Lancaster Interfaith Coalition will discuss how several congregations in Lancaster have transformed their grounds to treat stormwater runoff and create habitat for birds and bees. Free. Details: bit.ly/WWCreation.

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 7-9 p.m. “Food Plot Series: Weed Management.” This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension will focus on weed management for whitetail deer food plots and other wild game habitats. $10. Details: bit.ly/FPSWeeds.

Thursday, Aug. 13, 6 p.m. “Nature Printing for All Ages.” This webinar via Zoom from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will teach how to create compositions with paint, leaves, flowers and other natural elements. $35. Details: bit.ly/PHSNPrinting.

Thursday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m. “Addressing Nuisance Aquatic Plant and Algae Problems through Pond Water Quality Testing.” This webinar from Penn State Extension will teach pond and lake owners how to collect water samples. Free water testing is available. Free. Details: bit.ly/PSAlgae.

Friday, Aug. 14, noon. “Garden Hotline Live! Heat Wave Woes.” This webinar from Penn State Extension will answer gardening questions from around the state. Free. Details: bit.ly/HotlineAug.

Friday, Aug. 14, noon. “The Hidden World of Stream Insects.” As part of Lancaster Water Week from Lancaster Conservancy, this online talk led by Stroud Center entomologist Dave Funk will focus on his insect photography. Free. Details: bit.ly/WWInsects.

Saturday, Aug. 15, 10-11:30 a.m. “Pesticide-free Lawns.” This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center, led by organic lawn care technician Scott Freedman, will share how to create attractive lawns that are safe for children, pets and the environment. $20. Details: bit.ly/MCCLawns.

Saturday, Aug. 15; Sunday, Aug. 16; Saturday, Aug. 22; Sunday, Aug. 23. Sunflower Festival at Country Barn, 211 S. Donerville Road. Tickets for ages 3-64 are $13 with more options to add activities and food. Details: countrybarnmarket.com. (Check online to see if sunflowers are blooming.)

Wednesday, Aug. 19, 1 p.m. “Home Food Preservation: Tomatoes and Salsa.” This webinar from Penn State Extension will explain the science behind the current recommended ways to process tomatoes and salsa. $5. Details: bit.ly/PSAgExTomato.

Wednesday, Aug. 19, 1 p.m. “iMapInvasives Introduction and Training.” This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension will explain how to record invasive species in the iMapInvasives online platform. Free. Details: bit.ly/PSinvasive.

Wednesday, Aug. 19, 1 p.m. “PHS Kids: DIY Seed Packet.” This webinar via Zoom from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will show how to make your own seed packets to save seeds for later. Free. Details: bit.ly/PHSSeedP.

Wednesday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m. “Food Plot Series: Natural Landscape Habitat Management.” This webinar from Penn State Extension will focus on how deer and wildlife interact with landscapes, with a focus on whitetail deer food plots and other wild game habitats. $10. Details: bit.ly/FPSlandscape.

Monday, Aug. 24, 1 p.m. “Home Food Preservation: Freezing Foods.” This webinar from Penn State Extension will explain how to freeze the produce from your garden. $5. Details: bit.ly/PSFreezing.

Thursday, Aug. 27, 1 p.m. “Home Food Preservation: Fermented Pickles and Sauerkraut.” This webinar from Penn State Extension will explain how to ferment and pickle the produce from your garden. $5. Details: bit.ly/PSPickles.

Saturday, Aug. 29, 3-9 p.m. Late Summer Centerpieces and Arbor Decorating, with Flourish Flowers, East Earl. $165, includes supplies to create a centerpiece and decorate an arbor plus dinner in the gardens, weather-permitting. Details: bit.ly/FFArbor.

Throughout August, Sunflower Pickin’ Days at Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz. Every Wednesday and Thursday, 3-8 p.m. and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Aug. 7 to Aug. 30, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $15. Tickets for children ages 3-12 are $12. Discounted tickets can be purchased by July 31. Tickets include entry to the sunflower patch, one sunflower and, once the corn maze opens, entry to corn maze plus rides. Details: bit.ly/SFPDays.