Thanksgiving is still weeks away, but if you want a local turkey, it’s a good idea to plan ahead.
While some Lancaster County turkey farms raise thousands of turkeys, others raise hundreds. These farms are first-come, first-serve, so the size you are seeking might be claimed quickly.
Turkey farmers throughout the county pride themselves on offering turkeys that are pasture raised without being fed growth hormones. At Livengood Family Farm, in West Lampeter Township, that means rotating the flock to fresh grass twice a week.
“Fresh grass is the apex of the culture of these turkeys,” owner/manager Dwain Livengood says. The turkeys also are fed soy-free, non-GMO grain.
When cooking a Thanksgiving feast, experts say you should have about one pound of turkey per person. If you want leftovers, increase this to 1 1/2 pounds. If you’re cooking for a more intimate gathering, most of the farms surveyed sell turkey breasts, drumsticks and other cuts as well.
And while Lancaster County is a top producer for many crops, it ranks fifth in the state for the number of turkeys sold, according to the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture ag census.
One claim we can make: Esbenshade’s has raised turkeys since 1858, making it the oldest turkey farm in the country.
Here are nine farms where you can find a turkey raised in Lancaster County for Thanksgiving.
Doorstep Dairy, Terre Hill
These all-natural, cage-free turkeys are raised at Loag’s Corner Turkey Farm in Elverson and are 10 to 30 pounds, plus a few larger sizes. $3.75 per pound, plus $10 sign-up fee. Cuts available are turkey breasts ($5.50/pound). Order at doorstepdairy.com by noon Friday, Nov. 22, for delivery to home Monday, Nov. 25, through Wednesday, Nov. 27. Note: Doorstep Dairy does not deliver to southern Lancaster County.
Esbenshade Turkey Farm, Paradise
These farm-raised, broad-breasted all-natural turkeys are 10 to 30 pounds. Turkey prices have not been set yet. Order by calling 717-687-7631. Turkeys can be picked up at the farm, 109 Esbenshade Road, Paradise, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, through Wednesday, Nov. 27, or at Eden Resort, 222 Eden Road, in Manheim Township, and Leisure Lanes, 3440 Columbia Ave., in East Hempfield Township.
Lancaster Farm Fresh, East Hempfield Township
The co-op has two turkeys. Organic, broad-breasted white turkeys $66.93 for 10-12 pounds and $122.71 for 20- 22 pounds. Non-GMO white broad-breasted young turkeys also are available. A 10- to 12-pound turkey is $57.46 and a 20- to 22-pound turkey is $105.34. Turkeys will be delivered Monday, Nov. 25, through Wednesday, Nov. 27, to 18 sites in Lancaster County. Order through lancasterfarmfresh.com, 717-656-3533 or csa@lancasterfarmfresh.com.
Lindenhof Farm, Kirkwood
These grass-fed, pasture-raised turkeys range from 10 to 30 pounds, $3.95 per pound with a $20 deposit. Heritage turkeys (with more dark meat) are $9 per pound. Order online at lindenhoffarm.net, call 717-529-6963 or order at the farm, 2170 Kirkwood Pike. Pick up at the farm from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, through Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Livengood Family Farm, West Lampeter Township
These pasture-raised turkeys are fed grass and non-GMO grain, ranging from 12 to 20 pounds. Cost is $4 per pound. Order online at livengoodfamilyfarm.com or call 717-.000327-6817. Pick up at the farm, 1648 Morningside Drive, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m Monday, Nov. 25, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Meadow Run Farm, Ephrata Township
Meadow Run raises turkeys but processes them in mid-October and freezes them. The turkeys are local, but they are frozen. These pasture-raised turkeys are raised on grass and GMO-free grain. They are 14 to 24 pounds, $4 per pound. Turkey legs are $3.50 per pound and wings are $3 per pound. Order at the farm store, 727 Rettew Mill Road, email meadowrun@emypeople.net or call 717-733-4832. Turkeys can be picked up at the farm, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The farm crew will start thawing the turkey before pickup if requested.
Shady Acres Farm, Mount Joy Township
These free-range, grass-fed, non-GMO turkeys range from 12 to 25 pounds, $3.50 per pound. Cuts are available: breasts, $6 per pound, and drumsticks, $3.75 per pound. Note: cash or check only. To order, call 717-361-1640 or sign up at the farm, 8514 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. First-come, first served. Pick up at the farm from 2 to 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22, Monday, Nov. 25, or Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Stauffers of Kissel Hill Fresh Foods, several locations
These turkeys are raised without antibiotics or growth hormones on the Sensenig Turkey Farm near Lititz. Turkeys are 10 to 34 pounds, $2.99 per pound. Cuts are available: breasts, $4.49 per pound; legs, $2.49 per pound; drumsticks, $1.99 per pound; thighs, $2.89 per pound; giblets, $1.99 per pound; and wings, $1.59 per pound. Order at Stauffers’ two Lancaster County stores or call 717-397-4719 (Rohrerstown Road store) or 717-627-7654 (Lititz store). Pick up at the stores Monday, Nov. 25, Tuesday, Nov. 26, or Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Weaver's Turkey Farm, Leola
These farm-raised turkeys are fed a vegetarian diet and range from 10 to 35 pounds, $2.29 per pound. Cuts (breasts, legs and wings) are available but price has not been set. To order, call 717-354-9136 or stop by the farm, 154 W. Farmersville Road, Leola. Pick up at the farm from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, and from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27.