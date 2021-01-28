The pandemic has drastically changed the thriving restaurant scene in Lancaster County.
Though indoor dining is again allowed, many are still opting to get takeout meals from local restaurants.
There are now several Facebook groups dedicated to the takeout scene in Lancaster County.
So, we want to know, where is your favorite restaurant to get takeout?
Let us know using the survey below.
Your answer may be used in an upcoming article.
For previous reader favorites, page through the collection below.
