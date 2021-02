Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, though pizza is one of the few foods that doesn't need an official holiday to be celebrated.

The United States has the second-largest market for pizza in the entire world, only slightly trailing behind Western Europe, according to Pizza Magazine.

There are many places in Lancaster County to get the beloved food with boundless topping options.

So, we want to know: Where is your favorite place to get pizza in Lancaster County?

Let us know using the survey below.