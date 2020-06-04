Gov. Tom Wolf said he plans to add Lancaster County to the yellow phase of reopening Friday. That’s the key to reopening retail charity stores in the county. Here’s the plan at some of the largest stores in Lancaster County.

ReUzit on State in Ephrata plans to reopen Friday. Customers will be asked to wear masks, says Alonna Gautsche Sprunger, the store’s executive director. The store will reduce occupancy to 50%. Cashiers will have plastic guards. Graduated discounts on certain items will not return until later. Mondays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. will be set aside for high-risk customers.

Community Aid plans to open its retail store Friday, says Bob Hauer, director of development and marketing. Customers will be asked to wear masks. Capacity will be limited. Fitting rooms will be closed.

Goodwill Keystone Area stores in Lancaster County will reopen after the county moves to yellow. Staff will be trained on new safety rules and receive personal protective equipment. In other counties, that has taken about a week, says Goodwill Keystone area executive director Rick Hill. Staff are prepping Lancaster County stores to have them open as soon as Saturday, June 6, he says.

Customers will be asked to wear masks. The store will reduce occupancy to 50%. Dressing rooms, restrooms and water fountains will be closed. Cashiers will have plastic guards. There will be a time scheduled for high-risk customers. Outlet stores, such as the one at 2353 Lincoln High Way East, will reopen later with new rules.

These stores will quarantine donations for 72 hours. ReUzit on State will set clothing aside for 24 hours.