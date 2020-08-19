With earlier sunsets and already-changing leaves, Mother Nature is putting us on notice: Fall is coming.

Still, it’s fair to say that toasty temperatures will stick around, often getting in the way of the best-laid plans for dinner prep.

A recent email from a reader reminded me that even if your home is tricked out with central air conditioning, cranking up the oven or stove at mealtime quickly heats up the house and essentially cancels the hard work of the air conditioner.

So in these waning weeks of summer, how do we make dinner with as little kitchen heat as possible?

Cooking outdoors is a great solution — assuming you have access to a grill. But for indoor cooks without those grates, consider the too-hot-to-cook lentil bowl.

With no-soak, quick-cooking lentils as a blank canvas, you can have fun dressing them up with zippy vinaigrettes, infused oils and your favorite seasonal produce. You can keep your bowl meatless or pile on shredded chicken or pork and maybe some hard-cooked eggs.

You will quickly discover just how versatile a bowl of room-temperature lentils can be.

Not all lentils are appropriate for bowl action. Look for French green (also known as Lentilles du Puy) and black caviar (aka beluga) lentils. Unlike many other varieties, both the green and the black maintain their shape during cooking. No soaking is required and best of all, cook time is brief: 15 to 20 minutes for the black lentils; 25 to 30 minutes for the green.

Legume salads need to be assertively seasoned. They require more acidity than you might think and they need more salt.

Otherwise, the results will be flat and underwhelming.

Too-Hot-to-Cook Lentil Bowl

Makes about 4 servings.

Ingredients:

1 cup French green lentils or beluga or black caviar lentils, rinsed

4 cups water

1 teaspoon salt

1 recipe maple-miso-mustard dressing (see below)

2 tablespoons neutral oil, plus more as needed

2 tablespoons lime juice (from 1 lime)

Directions:

Place the lentils, water and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Cover, lower heat and cook at a simmer until tender to the bite: 15 to 20 minutes for the black lentils; 25 to 30 minutes for the green.

Drain off any residual water and transfer lentils to a large bowl while they are still warm. Add the dressing, oil, lime juice and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of salt, gently stirring with a rubber spatula until well coated. Don't worry if the mixture seems wet; the lentils will continue to absorb the liquid.

(Note: If you are not dressing lentils right away, return drained lentils to the still-warm pot and keep covered until ready to use. If making well in advance, gently reheat the lentils until warmed through.)

Build your bowl with three to five of any of these add-on options:

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup grated carrots (or shaved with a vegetable peeler) or grated beets

1 cup finely chopped fennel

1/2 cup leafy herbs: any combination of parsley, mint, basil or cilantro

1/2 cup red bell pepper, sliced into strips

1/2 cup radishes, thinly sliced

1/2 cup shredded roasted chicken or pork

For lining or topping bowls: 1 cup romaine lettuce or arugula, cut into 2-inch pieces

Pile on top of the lentils, resisting the urge to stir in between additions. Stir everything together all at once (cooked legumes tend to get mushy if overmixed). Taste for salt and acidity, adding more as needed, plus 1 more tablespoon of oil if the salad seems dry.

If using chopped greens, top with the chopped greens or place in a separate bowl for the table.

Maple-Miso-Mustard Dressing

Place 2 tablespoons good quality maple syrup, 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard, 2 tablespoons water and 2 teaspoons white or yellow miso in an 8-ounce jar with a lid.

Place the lid on top and screw tight. Shake like crazy until everything is blended. Use a fork to whisk any remaining miso clumps.

For more variations on salad dressing in a jar, check out this link on LancasterOnline: bit.ly/saladdressingLNP

Plan B: Ditch the dressing and make an infused oil. Use 3 to 4 tablespoons for 1 recipe of cooked lentils plus 2 to 3 tablespoons of fresh lemon or lime juice.

Chile oil: Heat 1/4 cup neutral oil in a small pan until you see little bubbles. Add 3/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes, turn off the heat and let cool, about 20 minutes. Strain over a glass jar or measuring cup with a spout. Store any remaining oil away from sunlight.

Basil oil: Bring 2 cups of water and 1/2 teaspoon salt to a boil in a small saucepan and add 1 cup basil leaves. Cook for 15 minutes, then immediately place into a bowl of ice water. Drain, then thoroughly pat dry with towels. Place in a blender along with 1/2 cup of neutral oil and puree until very well blended. Let sit for 30 minutes. Strain over a glass jar.

