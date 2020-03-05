For most of the winter, it has already felt like spring in Lancaster County.

Since December, the area has seen less than six inches of snow; mid-January was last time it snowed in Lancaster County.

But, when does spring actually start?

Friday, March 20, is the first official day of spring.

Seasons change primarily due to our Earth's tilt on its axis, which is 23.5 degrees. Spring happens when the "Earth's axis doesn't tilt toward or away from the sun," according to the History Channel.

These events, known as Equinoxes, only occur two times per year: the first day of spring (Vernal), and the first day of fall (Autumnal).

Equinoxes are different than solstices, which mark the start of winter and summer, as solstices mark when the Earth is closest and farthest from the sun.

Every day after the spring equinox will have progressively more and more sunlight - and, typically warmth - until the summer solstice, which is the longest day of the year.

Traditions of spring

The start of spring is often known as the time to kick-start cleaning and decluttering.

In the past, according to Britannica, cleaning in the spring was best because it was easiest to air out the house when ridding it of dust and dirt, as it was warm enough to keep the window open.

Another popular tradition, especially in Lancaster County, is the prevalence of farms in the area that allow one to "pick their own" fruits and vegetables.