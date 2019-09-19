When does fall start? History, traditions, events of the season

Though it may not feel like fall in Lancaster County quite yet — especially with recent temperatures ranging in the mid-to-high 80s — it's just right around the corner.

This year, the astronomical start of fall starts Monday, Sept. 23.

The autumnal equinox - or, the start of fall - is the day of the year where both day and night are around 12 hours long due to the Earth's 23.5-degree tilt and distance from the sun.

Daytime gets progressively shorter from the autumnal equinox to the winter solstice (December 21, 2019).

Significance of fall

Before calendars, people used to keep their eyes to the skies to determine when the equinox was near. It's possible that Stonehenge was one of the structures that allowed people to tell when the sun rose exactly east and set west, according to History.com.

In some societies, fall was connected to spirituality and celebrating gods and goddesses. Other societies focused more on the harvesting and renewal parts of the season change.

Fall traditions

Fall is known for its symbolism and change. Leaves change color then fall, tank tops and shorts packed away to be replaced with sweaters and jeans.

Fall is also known for its events; here are some events in Lancaster County to mark on your calendars.

- Oktoberfest

- Apple picking

- Pumpkin picking

- Apple festivals

- Wagon rides

- Corn mazes

- Field of Screams/Jasons Woods

- Trick or Treating

What are your favorite fall traditions? Let us know in the comments.