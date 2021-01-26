So far, around 2.3 million children in the United States have been diagnosed with COVID-19 infection. Thankfully, children need to be hospitalized for the virus only about 1% of the time. This means that most children and teens have very mild illness and they recover fully.

However, parents need to be aware of a recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics about returning to competitive sports after COVID-19 infection. That recommendation is designed to protect against sudden cardiac death.

Because COVID-19 disease in adults has been linked with cardiac findings including myocarditis, arrhythmias and cardiac muscle injury, there is some concern that this may occur in children as well.

So far in kids we have not seen this cardiac involvement from COVID-19; however, health care providers have preferred to proceed cautiously. There is so much that we still do not know about this infection that taking a few extra steps to ensure safety is the right thing to do.

Here are the guidelines to follow to ensure that your child or teen is safe to play sports after they have had COVID-19:

• All children who test positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic should not return to competitive sports or exercise until 14 days after their positive test. This is the case regardless of how mild or asymptomatic their disease was.

• If your child had mild to moderate illness that did not require hospitalization and they are

1. Less than 12 years of age, they should refrain from sports and exercise for 14 days.

2. Over age 12, they should not participate in sports or exercise for two weeks following the resolution of symptoms. After two weeks without symptoms, they should have an electrocardiogram (EKG) prior to returning to competitive sports.

• For patients who are not involved in competitive athletics and for those under the age of 12, an EKG is not required for return to sports and exercise. This is based on data that younger children are at much less risk for cardiac effects and that the intense physical exercise associated with competitive sports creates a greater stress on the heart.

• Any child or teen who requires hospitalization for COVID-19 infection should be evaluated by a pediatric cardiologist regardless of age or activity level. Exercise restrictions for those with serious disease are typically in place for 3 to 6 months after recovery.

• Anyone, regardless of age, who has had COVID-19 should return to exercise slowly and monitor themselves for symptoms including chest pain, dizziness or fainting. Any concerns should be evaluated by a health care provider.

The above recommendations are not meant to cause alarm or panic. The increased numbers of infections in children lately have confirmed that most children recover completely from COVID-19 infection without long-term effects. And certainly, we never want parents to feel like they cannot encourage their child to participate in sports, since the benefits of competitive sports are well documented, especially in teenagers.

Yet, we are still learning about this disease, and a conservative approach is an important part of avoiding more devastating effects of this virus.

Working together with the PIAA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, health care providers are trying to get the word out to parents and schools to proceed with caution when it comes to returning to athletic competition after COVID-19 infection. While exceedingly rare, there is a chance that the infection could affect heart function, and if this conservative approach prevents even one adverse event in a child, then it is well worth it.

Dr. Pia Fenimore, of Lancaster Pediatric Associates, answers questions about children’s health. You can submit questions at Features@LNPnews.com.

