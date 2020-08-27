By the time you read this, my birthday will be a few days in the rearview mirror, with my co-pilot and I taking a much-needed break out of Pandemic Dodge. Last weekend, we packed the car with a Scrabble board, a few new books and a cooler full of provisions for cooking in a rented cottage along the Eastern Shore of Maryland. In addition to yeast for pizza dough, spices, olive oil and our respective coffee pots (he’s a French press guy, and I come from the stovetop espresso pot camp), I have made room for cake — a Bundt to be exact — baked in advance and frozen for our road trip.

Long before I married a guy who revels in homemade birthday cake, I became the self-appointed cake baker for the people I love. When it’s my turn, however, a cake and candles typically fall lower on the wish list. But for my first-ever pandemic birthday, I am singing a different tune.

In a year of insurmountable loss, my 54th solar return feels more palpable and the need to celebrate being alive more urgent. Cake takes on new meaning, a symbol of life’s sweet moments and a crumb-filled talisman, as I close my eyes and make a wish for this fragile world to get well again. Even if that means I must bake my own.

Why Bundt?

I like my cake fairly unadorned, with little to no icing, which is why I gravitate toward the single-layered Bundt. Decidedly unfussy, the batter can be beaten by hand yet looks like a million bucks when inverted from its mold of many ridges. In a pandemic year, a round cake with a hole in the center is particularly poignant, representing the continuum of life. And in the spirit of celebrating life’s little joys, a Bundt is simply happy to be part of the merriment, no matter the flavor. Over the past several years, I have tinkered with oil-based versus butter-based batters, bulking them up with grated vegetables. Like a good zucchini or carrot cake, this beet cake is both mildly sweet, earthy and extremely moist. You can stick a candle in it or have it for breakfast the next day. Better still, you can freeze it for later, when you need a boost of crumbs.

CHOCOLATE BEET BUNDT CAKE

Excerpted from “PNW Veg” by Kim O’Donnel.

Makes 12 to 14 servings.

KITCHEN NOTES You can boil and grate the beets in advance. The beet glaze (recipe follows) is fun and a gorgeous shade of fuchsia, but completely optional. The finishing touch can be as simple as a light dusting of powdered sugar before serving.

Ingredients:

1/2 pound whole red beets, thoroughly scrubbed, skins on (If you are making the beet glaze, start with 1 pound)

1 cup olive oil plus 1 tablespoon to grease the pan

About 1 tablespoon cocoa powder for “flouring” the pan

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom

1 cup granulated sugar

3 large eggs, at room temperature, lightly beaten

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 ounces unsweetened chocolate

1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Tools: 10-inch Bundt pan or fluted tube pan

Directions:

Place the beets in a medium saucepan, cover with cold water and bring to a boil. Lower the heat, cover and cook the beets until paring knife-tender, 55 to 60 minutes. Drain the beets and let cool under cold running water.

When cool enough to touch, peel the beets. Grate on a box grater or in a food processor using a grating disc. You will end up with about 1 cup. Set aside.

Preheat the oven to 325 F.

With a brush, lightly but thoroughly grease the bottom and sides of a 10-inch Bundt pan or fluted tube pan with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Place the cocoa powder in the pan, tilting it until it is evenly distributed and coating the sides. Lightly tap the pan over the sink to remove any excess.

In a small bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and cardamom.

You have two options for beating the wet ingredients: By hand with a whisk or with a handheld stand mixer. Beat the remaining 1 cup of olive oil and the sugar until well blended and somewhat creamy. Add the eggs gradually, plus the vanilla extract, and blend until the mixture is light yellow (or green, due to the olive oil) and thick and somewhat viscous.

Melt the unsweetened chocolate in a double boiler or for about 60 seconds in a microwave. Stir to ensure that the melted chocolate is completely blended and let cool for a few minutes. With a rubber spatula, gently incorporate the melted chocolate into the beaten wet ingredients.

Add the flour mixture in thirds, stirring in between additions. Don’t worry about the flour specks until the final addition. Gently stir in the beets and mix until just incorporated. Finally, add the chocolate chips and stir again. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and spread evenly.

Place the cake in the center of the middle rack of the oven and bake until a skewer comes out clean in the middle, 45 to 50 minutes. Let cool for at least 30 minutes before inverting.

Freezes well.

BEET GLAZE

Makes about 3/4 cup.

Ingredients:

1 boiled beet (about 1/2 pound)

4 to 6 tablespoons warm tap water

1/2 cup powdered sugar (plus more for dusting)

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon milk of choice (all dairy and nondairy choices apply)

Directions:

Peel the beet and puree in a stand blender with 2 tablespoons of the water. Blend until you have a very smooth, fluid puree, gradually adding more water as needed.

Push the puree through a fine-mesh sieve and discard the solids. Measure out 2 tablespoons of the resulting juice and pour into a small bowl. Add the powdered sugar and cinnamon, stirring with a fork until well blended. The mixture will be fairly thick. Gradually whisk in the milk to thin the mixture; you may not need all of it. The consistency should be just thick enough to cling to the cake.

Just before serving, dust the cake with powdered sugar, using a fine-mesh sieve or sifter. Drizzle the glaze on top of the sugar layer or serve alongside the cake at the table.