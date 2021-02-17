Since the late 1950s, when she graduated from college, Kathy Potier of Lancaster has spent many hours continuing her education.

She has been bolstering her intellectual wellness for decades by taking classes — even ones offered across the country and across the pond.

“I’ve always been doing something to learn something new,” Potier, a resident of the Homestead Village retirement community, says. “Always. I can’t imagine why anyone would not want to do that. ... It’s fun.”

For many years, Potier, who turned 85 in January, has taken classes ranging from architecture to women’s history through Quest for Learning. The program has been offering continuing education to Lancaster County seniors for more than four decades.

Having grown up in Allentown, Potier received bachelors and master’s degrees through her alma mater, Middlebury College in Vermont, and started her English teaching career there.

In 1967, she and her husband, Ron, moved their family to Lancaster, where she taught English and writing classes to students in Franklin & Marshall College’s evening program and Lancaster General Hospital’s nursing program and to engineers at RCA.

“And then, in ‘78, I went back to teaching (English) full time at Manheim Township High School,” Potier says.

“But one of the best things about that was we were encouraged to take courses,” Potier says. “And so, I took some wonderful courses while I was teaching, in the summertime.”

She took classes for educators through the National Endowment for the Humanities, which took her to Alaska; Chapel Hill, North Carolina; and art museums in Philadlephia and Washington, D.C.,

In 1980, she began working toward another master’s degree — this time spending three summers at Oxford in Great Britain.

Potier, who has three grown children and six grandchildren, retired from teaching in 1999. She and her husband traveled for a while after retirement.

And then she began taking classes through Quest, which, before the pandemic, were held Thursdays at a Lancaster church.

“There are basically two time slots, with a coffee break in the middle,” Potier says. “And there are four courses in each time slot. So you sign up for two courses each time.

“They try to get a real spread in terms of topics and interests — the arts and sciences, history, political science,” Potier says. “They never seem to have any shortage of topics.”

Potier has taken many Quest courses on classical music, architecture, political science, history and art.

Her recent favorites have included courses about “what you didn’t learn in school about racism,” Beethoven, the Supreme Court, museums, film, America in the 1950s and “sort of a broad-brush history of women — feminism, etc.,” she says.

“I took a course offered by Elizabethtown professors, on ‘big data,’” Potier says. “That was one that I really didn't anticipate that I could like, but I was curious enough, and I loved it. It was fantastic.

“It was about ... over the past 20 years, how with computers it’s been so much easier to collect big data, and then how it is applied in different areas,” Potier says. “They talked about medicine and politics ... and finance and business, of course.

“And, unless you don’t use a computer at all, you’ve got to figure your data is out there,” Potier says. “That (class) was really interesting.”

Many Quest courses are taught by current and retired faculty members from higher-education institutions.

“There are always retired professors” teaching at Quest, she says. “If someone has gone into teaching for the right reasons, they’re not necessarily ready to give it up at age 65. Because what they like about it — most people — I think, is that in addition to liking teaching, they really enjoy (Quest) as a learning experience themselves.

“And, of course they love teaching at Quest because the audiences are so interested,” Potier adds.

Other experts from the community — artists, architects and more — teach Quest classes, as well, she notes.

“We had a whole series on civics topics, and those were (taught by) people from the courthouse, agencies, volunteers,” she says. “So it’s not all college faculty.”

Area retirement communities often take busloads of seniors to downtown Lancaster for the Quest courses.

“The unique thing about Quest is that it is really local,” Potier says. “It’s really Lancaster,” and not affiliated with any larger program.

“I think that’s one of the biggest pluses about Lancaster,” Potier says. From the colleges to the libraries to the arts scene, “there are so many opportunities for learning here, without having to go very far.”

QUEST FOR LEARNING

Quest for Learning is a Lancaster organization that has been offering a wide variety of daytime continuing education courses twice a year — in spring and fall — for more than 40 years.

Spring Quest classes for this year are scheduled for March 25; April 8, 15, 22 and 29, and May 6.

The classes, offered on Thursdays over a six-week period, generally attract retirees because they’re held during the day. However, there are no age limits on who can take the classes.

There’s generally a nominal fee for the courses, which have long been held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St. in Lancaster. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, classes went online in the fall, and were offered free.

To learn more about Quest for Learning visit questlancaster.org.