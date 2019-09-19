When it comes to curb appeal, don’t overlook the importance of trees in your yard.
“Trees are the welcome mat to your house,” says Pieter Hegeman II, owner of Hegeman’s Landscape & Tree Service in Lancaster. “Trees are assets to your property if they are done appropriately, and they really increase the value of your home when you’re looking to sell. You could have a $100,000 kitchen, but if you have ugly landscaping, people are going to drive right by your house.”
And, trees provide much more than aesthetic value, says Jay Worth, marketing coordinator for Tomlinson Bomberger Lawn Care, Landscape & Pest Control in Lancaster.
“Trees do so much for us,” he says. “They constantly filter the air we breathe, and even play a role in the complex ecosystem in the soil. Trees of the same species in a forest setting have been documented to share nutrients with sick and dying trees, to preserve the forest microclimate. They’re not just plants that are replaceable. They are living beings.”
Trees can even have economic benefits, he says, noting, “Many homeowners benefit in heating and cooling costs from the shade trees provide in the summertime and catching the snow in the winter.”
If you’re looking to spruce up your yard by planting new trees, or seeking to take better care of your existing trees, read on for tips from the pros.
What types of trees are good choices for Lancaster County homes?
Oaks: “Red oak is one of the best trees to plant here,” Hegeman says. “Willow oak is also a very good tree to plant.”
Maples: If you’re looking to plant a maple, he suggests colorful choices, which include autumn flame, red maple, October glory maple and sunset maples.
“They don’t have surface roots so you don’t have to worry about that, and you will get a lot of shade out of these trees,” he says.
Evergreens: “If you are looking for year-round color, an evergreen would be appropriate,” Worth says. “Trees like Serbian spruce and white pines do well in our area.”
Redbuds: “These do very well in Lancaster County,” says Hegeman, who recommends pansy and Judas varieties. “The New England pansy stays red all year. It’s very colorful.”
Magnolia: “One that is not used enough is sweetbay magnolia for summer color,” he says. “These are trees that can withstand the winters here.”
Honey locusts: “If you are looking for shade, something like a low-maintenance honey locust might be appropriate,” Worth says.
Ginkgo: “If it’s dazzling fall foliage you are looking for, a ginkgo tree with its bright yellow foliage is a good choice,” Worth says.
Other choices: “Weeping cherry, snow fountain cherry, dogwoods — especially the Kousa or Japanese dogwood for smaller properties — are all good choices,” Hegeman says.
Are there trees homeowners in this area should avoid?
Pin oaks: “You don’t want to plant pin oaks because they require acidic soil, and Lancaster County is probably 80% limestone,” Hegeman says. “When these trees hit the limestone, it’s a sweet rock and it kills pin oaks because they don’t get the acid they want.”
Norway maples: “Stay away from these because they get a lot of surface roots, and they get way too big for today’s properties,” Hegeman says. “The grass dies underneath them, and they tend to get wet and heavy with rain, so they can snap with high winds.”
Southern magnolias and crepe myrtles: “A lot of people like to plant these trees, but our climate really can’t tolerate them,” he says. “Frost kills them.”
Bradford pear: “Never plant a Bradford pear,” Hegeman says, noting that the trees have now been banned in Lancaster city due to the ease at which they uproot in a storm. “They blow over very easily.”
How does a homeowner choose the right tree for his space?
“Choosing the right tree for your space is easy. There are just a few things you need to consider,” Worth says. “These include the size the tree will get, how far the canopy spreads, water and shade requirement and maintenance needs.”
For example, he says, don’t plant a tree 10 feet from your home if it will spread out to 40 feet when full grown.
“It will interfere with the side of your home, as well as the foundation as the roots push through,” he explains.
Consider what the tree produces, Hegeman says, noting, “You don’t want to plant fruit-bearing trees around pools, walkways or driveways.”
Make sure the trees you choose are the right size and number for your lot.
“Today’s properties tend to be smaller lots, so you want to consider that when choosing trees,” Hegeman says. “A lot of people plant way too close to their house, so you should consider working with an arborist. You don’t want to have to move a tree. You only want to dig the hole once.”
Consider how shady or sunny your yard is, too.
“If the site you want to plant is shady, consider a tree like a dogwood or redbud, instead of a sun-loving tree like an oak,” Worth says.
How can a homeowner tell if a tree is unhealthy?
“Some bad signs are if the tree is losing foliage from the top down or if one side is dying,” Hegeman says. “This is really prevalent with maples. You can look at the base of the tree and look for girdling roots, which means the roots are choking the tree out from the bottom up.”
You can also check the color of the leaves, he says.
“With oak trees, if the leaves are yellowing, it could be a sign of chlorosis, which is an iron deficiency,” Hegeman says. “If you see that, you want to give your tree high nitrogen plant food for fertilizer.”
Worth also suggests looking at trees from a distance.
“If the canopy appears to not be full, or there is a section of the tree that is not pushing out new growth, that’s a sign there is a problem,” he says. “Another is to look for spots, lesions or dead needles or leaves, which are all good signs the tree may be fighting a disease.”
He also recommends looking for “suckers” growing off the trunk or lower parts of the branches close to the trunk, adding, “This is another sign the tree is under extreme duress.”
Hegeman says routine inspection of trees can go a long way toward warding off long-term problems. With conifers, for example, he says homeowners often mistake bagworms for pinecones.
“Bagworms are really bad this year, and they’ve killed a lot of pines and arborvitae in Lancaster County this year,” he says.
Look for bleeding sap from holes in your trees, as well.
“If you see that, it’s most likely from wood borers,” Hegeman says. “They are really prevalent in cherry trees and birch trees, but you can treat it with insecticide you can pick up at a hardware store.”
If you notice a horizontal row of holes in your tree trunk, take note, he says.
“That’s stress from a woodpecker,” he says. “It will look like pinholes from a machine gun in a horizontal line.”
Most tree problems can be corrected by the homeowner or a professional, Hegeman says.
“The secret is to catch it early,” he says.
How can homeowners help their trees to stay healthy?
“Be proactive,” Hegeman says. “Don’t let a tree grow 15 years and then decide you need to trim it.”
He recommends taking out suckers along the insides of the tree because they draw food, and regular trimming to keep trees thinned out.
Watering can help a stressed tree, Worth says, if it’s done properly.
“Do not use sprinklers for this,” Worth says. “Sprinklers may only accelerate disease problems, if that is what the tree is facing. Soaker hoses or slow trickles from the end of a regular garden hose are far better. For trees, you should water deeply for 2 to 3 hours at a time, once a week, while the tree is under stress.”
While some tree problems can be handled easily, others require professional intervention, Worth says.
“Anytime you’re concerned about a tree’s health, you should call a professional,” he says. “Calling before a tree is in dire straits will save you time, aggravation and probably money. Many tree health problems are preventable or treatable with early detection and identification of the issue.”
Is there anything else homeowners should know about their trees?
“One thing that is really bad right now is the spotted lanternfly,” Hegeman says. “We’ve been spraying thousands of them.”
Worth agrees, adding, “Trees like maples, birch, poplar and any fruit tree — whether produce or ornamental — is at risk from this pest.”
If you have walnut trees or wild sumac in your yard, they are particularly susceptible to the lanternfly, Hegeman says.
“Any tree that has a citrus flavor to it, that’s like filet mignon to those suckers.”
Removal of the lanternfly is required if your trees have become infested, Worth says.
“Homeowners with concerns should contact a reputable professional with experience in treating trees and shrubs with questions about control and management for the spotted lanternfly.”