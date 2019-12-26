When it’s time to take down the tree and the decorations, you have a choice.

Should it stay or should it go?

Strings of lights might stay. The Christmas tree might go.

Even if the tree heads outside, there are a few ways to give it a second life. In 2018, there were more than 11,000 trees recycled in Lancaster County into mulch, says Kathryn Sandoe, chief commercial officer of Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority.

Read on for a guide on what to do with your tree, real or faux, plus tips for storing decorations and lights.

Christmas tree

When the tree leaves the house, you can keep it outdoors for birds, wildlife or even fish.

Set the tree near trees or shrubs to give birds or rabbits shelter from predators and warmth at night.

To feed birds, add strings of popcorn (stale or fresh) garland. Dip pinecones in peanut butter and roll in bird seed. Rub peanut butter or vegetable shortening on the tips of branches and add birdseed, raisins and peanuts. Apples and orange slices are also an option. Natural elements like dried sunflower heads, dried coneflowers, millet and broom corn will attract birds and look nice.

Trees also make good fish habitats in deep ponds and lakes. At the bottom, trees become places for fish to hide from predators as well as breeding sites and nurseries, according to North Carolina State University. Trees need to be weighed down or they would float. The easiest way to do this is to anchor the bottom of the tree to a concrete block, according to the university, or place the trunk in a mold and pour concrete, creating a cement tree stand.

Craft with it

Evergreen branches make great winter decorations that don’t scream “holidays.” Add branches from your tree to window boxes and planters with bows or faux florals, according to Lancaster Creative Reuse. The branches can be spray-painted different colors. If you want a low-cost garland, wire branches together.

Another option is to focus on the branches to make a wreath. Art of Recycle, a nonprofit arts and crafts center in Ephrata, shared this project. (editor: photo of this project is in CE Lifestyle called “upcycled wreath”)

Cut out the shape of your wreath in paper. Cut branches 1/8- to 1/4-inch thick. Use a small hand saw or table saw to cut thicker branches and pruning snips to cut thinner branches. Hot glue the pieces together, bark to bark, filling in holes with small branch pieces. Attach a ribbon at the top with hot glue to hang and add embellishments.

Christmas décor

Once the holidays are over, staff at Messick’s Farm Equipment put away 70,000 lights that power a popular choreographed show.

With that many lights, the Elizabethtown-area business uses hydraulic hose reels, says owner Lucas Messick.

If you don’t have that many lights, he suggested wrapping strings of lights around something round, like an empty wrapping paper tube.

“Anything round will work,” he says.

Staff check the bulbs when they bring the lights out of storage because wires can come loose when they’re moved.

Ornaments

The holiday theme at Wheatland may change every year, yet faux garland, trees, electric candles and faux dried fruits come out of storage every year to decorate about 2,500 square feet, says Patrick Clarke, director of the home of former President James Buchanan.

Once the holidays are over, it takes a group of volunteers more than two days to put it all away. Clark has it down to almost a science.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

One person climbs a ladder, dropping garland to someone below packing boxes.

They focus on one room at a time to remove all decorations.

When packing, they group items together in clear boxes to make it easy to find things.

For strings of lights, they wrap around pieces of flattened cardboard.

Before putting decorations away, they take a look at the condition. If something's too worn out, maybe it's time to go.

Faux trees and garland

Before packing up the faux tree and garland, give them a good dusting. Next year, you’ll unpack clean decorations.

If you have room, storing trees in an upright tree bag means you never have to deal with disassembling. Next year instead of building a tree back together, simply unzip the bag.

Otherwise, store tree branches in one or more tree bags. This is better than trying to stuff the pieces back into the original box after the branches expand. Make things easier by picking an extra-large storage bag.

Store in a cool, dry place. Heat can cause discoloration or melting.

Source: Martha Stewart Living

Can I burn my tree in the fireplace?

No. The sap from these freshly-cut trees can contribute to creosote buildup, which can cause a chimney fire, according to University of Illinois Extension.

Dry needles can also send sparks into a room or onto a roof, causing fires, according to the Chimney Safety Institute of America.

And the fire from a Christmas tree burns hot enough to possibly damage the firebox and chimney.

And if you want to recycle your Christmas tree, here is a guide for how and when to do just that.