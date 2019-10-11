Trick-or-treat night 2019 throughout Lancaster County will be Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Years ago, municipalities throughout the county had trick or treat at different times. That changed in 1992 when the Lancaster Inter-Municipal Committee started encouraging trick-or-treating on Halloween, unless when the holiday falls on a weekend. Because Halloween is on Thursday this year, that is when trick-or-treat night will be held.
If you can’t wait until Halloween, there are other opportunities in addition to the main event on Oct. 31. Here are a few:
Trick or treat with your pet at Tailwagger’s Trick-or-Treat, Saturday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Buchanan Park. This event from Humane Pennsylvania is free and will have costume contests for pets, children and adults. Details can be found online.
Mount Joy will have a downtown trick or treat night for businesses, Friday, Oct. 25 from 5-8 p.m. Details can be found online.
Giant Food Stores in Lancaster and York counties will have free events, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m. Wear a costume and search for healthy goodies through the stores. Details can be found online.