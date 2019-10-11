Trick or Treat Downtown
Buy Now

Laveya Rivera, 7, gave Pikachu a hug while trick or treating on the 300 block of North Queen St. in Lancaster last year.

 K. SCOTT KREIDER | LNP Correspondent

Trick-or-treat night 2019 throughout Lancaster County will be Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Years ago, municipalities throughout the county had trick or treat at different times. That changed in 1992 when the Lancaster Inter-Municipal Committee started encouraging trick-or-treating on Halloween, unless when the holiday falls on a weekend. Because Halloween is on Thursday this year, that is when trick-or-treat night will be held.

If you can’t wait until Halloween, there are other opportunities in addition to the main event on Oct. 31. Here are a few:

Trick or treat with your pet at Tailwagger’s Trick-or-Treat, Saturday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Buchanan Park. This event from Humane Pennsylvania  is free and will have costume contests for pets, children and adults. Details can be found online.

Sign up for our newsletter

Mount Joy will have a downtown trick or treat night for businesses, Friday, Oct. 25 from 5-8 p.m. Details can be found online.

Giant Food Stores in Lancaster and York counties will have free events, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m. Wear  a costume and search for healthy goodies through the stores. Details can be found online.