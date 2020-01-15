Sight & Sound Theatres will be premiering the original stage production, “Queen Esther” on March 14.
The Old Testament story is set in the opulent world of Persia and like most Sight & Sound productions, it is filled with grand sets, special effects, lavish costumes and live animals.
In the Bible, Esther is the cousin of Mordecai. Both are members of the Jewish community in exile in Persia..
Persian King Ahasuerus seeks a new wife after his queen, Vashti disobeys him. He searches his Harem and is taken with the beautiful Esther. His chief advisor, Haman is not pleased because he is offended by Mordecai. He is granted permission from Ahasuerus to kill all the Jews in the kingdom.
The king does not know that his beloved Esther is Jewish because Mordecai has forbid her from telling him of her Jewish origins.
Having fallen in love with her, the king makes Esther his queen.
Mordecai tells her to reveal her Jewish identity to the king and ask him to repeal Haman’s order. Will Esther take the risk or keep her secret?
Esther’s story is the traditional basis for the Jewish holiday of Purim.
Tickets for “Queen Esther” are on sale now. Prices range from $64 to $84 for adults and $34 for children ages 3 to 12.Performances include mornings, matinees and evenings every day but Sunday.
The show runs through Dec. 31
For more information, go to sight-sound.com.