Trick-or-treat night 2019 throughout Lancaster County will be Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.

But you might want to pack an umbrella along with your candy bag -- and dress with a warm layer underneath your costume.

Rain is in the forecast.

Lancaster County could get an inch of rain, with a low of 52 degrees and 100% chance of precipitation. Winds from the SSW could be up 10 to 20 miles per hour. Highs during the day could be in the low 70s.

The sun is expected to set at 6:04 p.m.

