A cicada next to its nymph-stage shell clings to a light pole in New Holland last month.
The cicada, often mistakenly called a locust, produces the loudest sound of all insects. The buzz is actually the mating call of the male cicada.
An old wives tale says once you hear the calling of the cicada, there are just six weeks until the first frost. If that is the case, expect a frost this evening, based on when I first heard the cicada while sitting on my deck. I am not sure, but the cicadas might be as accurate at predicting the weather as the groundhogs.
THE METHOD: Canon 1D X with a 28-80 lens at 80mm,with +4 and +2 close-up filters, shutter speed of 1/400 of a second, aperture at f-20 at ISO 2000.
If you stack close-up filters, always put the strongest filter (highest number) closest to the camera lens.
