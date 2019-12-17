The Districts are planning a homecoming in 2020.

The indie rock band featuring three Warwick High School graduates will perform at the Chameleon Club on Friday, April 17, 2020. Tickets are $18 and available at chameleonclub.net. Philadelphia band Friendship and Wilmington, Delaware, artist Grace Vonderkuhn will join the Districts at the 18-and-over show.

The Chameleon Club show is part of the band's tour in support of its upcoming album "You Know I'm Not Going Anywhere," due out March 13, 2020, on Fat Possum Records. The band shared the first single "Hey Jo" in November.

Districts members Rob Grote, Connor Jacobus and Braden Lawrence are all graduates of Warwick High School. Grote and Jacobus were in ninth grade when the band started, and Lawrence was in eighth grade. The band is rounded out by Pat Cassidy of Chester County. The group is now based in Philadelphia.

Last week, the band released a series of covers through the Lagniappe Sessions, including a rendition of Fleetwood Mac's "Walk a Thin Line." Check it out here.

Also released last week, Grote appeared as a guest on the podcast "My Favorite Elliot Smith Song" to discuss the track "Alameda." Listen here.

For more information about "You Know I'm Not Going Anywhere" and the Districts' 2020 tour, visit the band's official website thedistrictsband.com.