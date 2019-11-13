Like Champagne, Bordeaux, or Burgundy, Beaujolais refers to a wine produced in a specific region of France. Beaujolais nouveau is made in the Beaujolais region of northern France from Gamay grapes and is usually released by the third Thursday of November. It’s literally a new wine.

Beaujolais nouveau is a bright, purple-colored fruity red wine that’s meant to be enjoyed within a few weeks of bottling. This is not a wine to be cellared. For that reason, it’s mostly associated with the fall and winter holiday season.

FOUR INEXPENSIVE BEAUJOLAIS NOUVEAU WINES

Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau. $11.99.

Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau Rosé, $12.99.

Mommessin Beaujolais Nouveau 2019. $14.99.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Pierre Marie Chermette Beaujolais Nouveau Primeur Griottes 2019. $14.99.

— Expected to be available in Pennsylvania Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores. Prices accurate as of Tuesday, Nov. 12.