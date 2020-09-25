In mazes with miles of paths, it’s no surprise that people get lost.

Lancaster County’s corn mazes help these lost souls with guides on the lookout, emergency exits, a phone number for directions or, if those fail, a rescue mission.

Country Barn’s maze master watches from a tower to spot people who need a hand, says Katie Laughlin, the site’s director of fun.

At Cherry Crest Adventure Farm’s maze, guides watching from a tower can use a PA system to give directions. Guides also walk the maze and offer help.

Each maze also shares a phone number for people to call for directions.

If someone gets lost at Oregon Dairy’s corn maze, an easy way out is on the outer path, which circles the maze.

If they can’t find that exit, there’s another option, says Nancy Brown, marketing manager.

“We’ll come in and get them with a golf cart if they’re helplessly lost.”

The corn

Surrounding the twists, turns and tunnels of a maze is the corn itself.

The backbone of Lancaster County’s mazes is field corn, preferably long-season silage corn which stands straight and tall, stays green for a while and has lots of leaves, so visitors can’t see through it.

Once the last visitor has left the maze in November, the structures are removed and farmers harvest the corn.

Some of the corn becomes livestock feed on-site and some is sold so animals elsewhere can enjoy the maize.