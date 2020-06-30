Below is a look at the status of some of Lancaster County’s major annual events

This list will be updated as statuses change and announcements are made. The list is organized by date, according to when the event was originally scheduled. They are then listed alphabetically by month.

Recurring

Long’s Park Summer Music Series

Status: Canceled (usually begins in June). Select concerts will be presented virtually.

More info: longspark.org.

Renaissance Faire

Status: No change; planned for Aug. 8 to Nov. 1, 2020.

More info: parenfaire.com.

May

Flavorfest

Status: TBD; organizers posted a message online saying they are still evaluating the situation.

More info: parenfaire.com.

June

Annual Benefit Auction for Clinic for Special Children

Status: Canceled for 2020; new date June 19, 2021.

More info: https://clinicforspecialchildren.org/2020-union-and-lancaster-county-benefit-auctions-cancelled/

Antique, Art & Craft Show, Columbia

Status: Canceled for 2020; new date June 26, 2021. Susquehanna Valley Virtual Marketplace being held in its place this year, Aug. 1-29, 2020.

More info: visitsusquehannavalley.com/upcomingevents.

Celebrate Lancaster

Status: Being held, in altered form, around Lancaster city on Friday, June 26.

Food trucks, musicians on mobile trucks and fireworks will be scattered throughout the city to avoid large crowds.

More info: visitlancastercity.com/celebrate-lancaster/

Celtic Fling and Highland Games

Status: TBD; scheduled June 25-27.

More info: parenfaire.com/celtic.

Civil War Living History Encampment (Robert Fulton Birthplace)

Status: Rescheduled, New date Oct. 23-25, 2020.

More info: southernlancasterhistory.org.

Ephrata Brew Fest

Status: Postponed; new date TBD.

More info: facebook.com/ephratabrewfest/

Fairmount Heritage Day

Status: Canceled for 2020; new date is June 5, 2021.

More info: fairmounthomes.org.

German Sommerfest

Status: Canceled for 2020.

More info: lancasterliederkranz.com.

Intercourse Heritage Day

Status: Canceled for 2020; new dates are June 18-19, 2021.

More info: villageofintercourse.com.

Lancaster County Carriage and Antique Auction (orig scheduled June 25-26)

Status: Canceled.

More info: http://www.bihfire.com/events/auction/

Lancaster Pride

Status: Rescheduled to Oct. 24, 2020.

More info: lancpride.com.

Lancaster VegFest

Status: Rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

More info: pavegfest.com.

Lititz Craft Beer Fest

Status: Canceled for 2020.

More info: lititzcraftbeerfest.com.

New Holland Summer Arts Association Arts and Craft Show

Status: Canceled for 2020.

More info: https://newhollandsummerarts.com/

Refton Mud Sale

Status: Canceled.

More info: refton59fire.com.

Sounds of Strasburg

Status: June concerts postponed with July shows still scheduled, subject to change.

More info: Facebook.com/StrasburgCommunityPark.

Terre Hill Days

Status: Canceled.

More info: terrehilldays.com/community-events/terre-hill-days/

July

Landis Valley Civil War Days.

Status: Canceled.

More info: landisvalleymuseum.org/events/civil-war-days-2020/

Lititz Fourth of July Celebration

Status: Pivoted to virtual events, broadcast via Blue Ridge Cable 11.

More info: lititzfourthofjuly.com.

Lititz Outdoor Fine Art Show

Status: Canceled for 2020.

More info: www.lititzartassociation.com/events/lititz-outdoor-fine-art-show-2020.

New Holland Entertainment in the Park

Status: Fireworks on July 4 will continue as planned with no concert. All July performances canceled. Organizers hope to reschedule concerts into September

More info: Facebook.com/NewHollandSummerArts

San Juan Bautista Festival

Status: No change; Planned for July 22-25, 2020.

More info: facebook.com/sjbhispanicfestival.

Washington Boro Tomato Festival

Status: Changed to a Tomato Feast, with food only, served from food trucks, 3 to 7 p.m. Friday July 17, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday July 18.

More info: bit.ly/TomatoFeast2020.

August

Annual Thresherman’s Reunion - steam tractors. Aug. 12-15.

Status: Canceled for 2020.

More info: roughandtumble.org.

Elizabethtown Fair

Status: Canceled for 2020; new dates are Aug. 23-28, 2021.

More info: etownfair.org.

Gap Relief Auction

Status: No change, Planned for Aug. 7-8.

More info: mcc.org.

Lititz Lions Car Cruise

Status: No change, planned for Aug. 12, 2020.

More info: lititzlions.org.

Lititz Rotary Craft Show

Status: Canceled for 2020.

More info: lititzrotary.com.

Mount Gretna Home Tour of Homes and Gardens

Status: No change; planned for Aug. 1, 2020.

More info: gretnamusic.org.

Mount Gretna Outdoor Art Show

Status: Canceled for 2020; new dates Aug. 21-22, 2021.

More info: mtgretnaarts.com.

National Night Out - Aug 4.

Status: National organization strongly recommends moving events to Oct. 6, 2020.

More info: natw.org.

Make-A-Wish Mother's Day Truck Convoy

Status: Rescheduled virtually for August 16.

September

Amos Herr Community Festival

Status: Canceled for 2020; new date Sept. 19, 2021.

More info: easthempfield.org.

AppleUmpkin Festival (Adamstown Community Days)

Status: TBD; message from organizers say a decision will be made mid-July.

More info: adamstowncommunitydays.com.

Covenanter Scottish Festival

Status: No change, planned for Sept. 12.

More info: covenanterscottishfestival.com.

Denver Fair

Status: Canceled for 2020; new dates are Sept. 14-18, 2021.

More info: thedenverfair.com.

Festival Latinoamericano

Status: Canceled for 2020, virtual offerings TBD. New date is Sept. 18, 2021.

More info: latinamera.com.

Heart of Lancaster Arts and Craft Show

Status: No change, planned for Sept. 5-6.

More info: hlcshow.com/about.

Labor Day Hospice Auction

Status: No change; scheduled for Sept. 5-7.

More info: labordayauction.org.

Lancaster Balloon Festival

Status: Canceled

More info: https://www.ushotairballoon.com/lancaster-balloon-festival/