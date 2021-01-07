Past colors of the year popped up as paint, pants and even on your dinner plate.

For 2021, Pantone picked Ultimate Gray (solid and dependable) and Illuminating (bright and cheerful) as its twin colors of the year.

Close your eyes and you can imagine the pebbly gray and peppy yellow.

Other top colors aren’t too tricky to visualize: Jean Jacket Blue (Behr), Deep Reddish Brown (Farrow & Ball) and Dusty Lavender (Valspar).

What about Dead Salmon?

Or Garden Flower?

Match the swatch to the creative name, each a 2021 color of the year.

