Every year, paint companies forecast how we will color our world in the coming year.
The 20s will start with grounded blues, optimistic pinks and calming greens, according to the color experts.
Blues
The top blues are classic to highlight our desire for stability and rich to evoke confidence.
Classic Blue, Pantone’s color of the year, is elegant, timeless and reassuring, providing us an anchoring foundation. “A boundless blue evocative of the vast and infinite evening sky, Classic Blue encourages us to look beyond the obvious to expand our thinking; challenging us to think more deeply, increase our perspective and open the flow of communication,” says Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute.
Naval, Sherwin-Williams’s color of the year, is a rich navy “that strikes a balance between calm and confident.”
Utterly Blue, one of Valspar’s colors of the year, is a cornflower blue that’s “calming like a sea breeze.”
Pinks
Rose Quartz was one of Pantone’s colors of the year in 2016. Soft pinks are still trendy with several making the 2020 list.
Romance from HGTV Home by Sherwin Williams is a blush pink with a touch of apricot that “captures the balance of optimism and calmness we desire at home.”
First Light, Benjamin Moore’s color of the year, is a soft, rosy hue that represents a new dawn of idealism and design in the new decade.
Valspar’s dozen top colors includes two pinks: Bombay Pink, a mature pink “that is confidently cheerful like a spring sunset” and Crushed Out, a “hushed blush with a slight tint of pink brings a fresh new take on off-white.”
Greens
The year’s top greens range from a pale mint to a rich jewel tone with most inspired by nature.
Back to Nature, Behr’s color of the year, is a green found in the wilderness or an indoor garden. It’s a color “that is all about awakenings and is especially appropriate at the start of a new decade.”
Valspar’s trending colors includes four greens. Secret Moss is a dusky moss that turns a room into a calming escape. Secluded Garden “creates a nostalgic sanctuary in a fresh new way.” Tempered Sage is a fresh take on lime green. And Mint Whisper “brings a sense of peace – and nature’s positivity – indoors.” (Not pictured above. The color can be found here.)
Chartreuse, Etsy’s color of the year, is “a bold color known for increasing energy, encouraging unconventional thinking, and evoking feelings of growth and harmony.”
Night Watch, PPG’s color of the year, is a rich, luxurious and classic shade of green. “Night Watch is about bringing the healing power from the outdoors into your home through color,” says Dee Schlotter, PPG senior color marketing manager. “The dark green hue pulls our memories of natural environments to the surface to recreate the calming, invigorating euphoria we feel when in nature.”