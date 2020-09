The Chameleon Club announced last week that it would be closing the doors of its Lancaster city location - a downtown mainstay for nearly 30 years - and would be reopening elsewhere.

The venue has hosted several thousand musical acts and performances, and has served as a stepping stone for local and up-and-coming bands alike.

We want to know your favorite Chameleon Club memories. Let us know using the survey below.

Answers will be gathered for an overarching article about reader memories.

