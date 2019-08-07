Janelle Glick, a dietitian at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, recommends getting at least five servings of colorful foods every day. Working your way through the rainbow adds a wide variety of essential nutrients to your diet, she says.

“When you’re going grocery shopping, think about putting something from every color into your grocery cart. Red peppers, tomatoes, carrots, yellow zucchini, corn, greens,” Glick says. “That variety ensures that you’re getting those antioxidants, which can be really beneficial.”

There are many options for healthy yellow foods, including bananas, pineapple, yellow peppers, yellow squash, corn, mangos, lemons and others. All feature a wide variety of nutrients, tastes and uses. Bananas, pineapple and yellow squash, for example, are all good sources of potassium and vitamin C. Mangos are a good source of vitamin C and fiber.

Yellow fruits and vegetables in general are great sources of vitamins and antioxidants that can combat certain kinds of cancer and are good for the heart and eyes. Certain yellow foods, such as mangos and bananas, are beneficial to the skin because of the high levels of vitamin A in them. Lemons and yellow grapefruit have vitamin C and general antioxidant properties that are helpful for the heart and skin. And yellow grapefruit has lycopene, although the pink variety and tomatoes have higher levels. Lycopene is especially good for men because it’s helpful for the prostate.

Adding some fruits like pineapple or mango to your breakfast or some yellow squash to your dinner doesn’t seem like a big deal, but little changes to your diet can really pay off in the end.

“It’s about making better choices,” said Glick. “How can you make changes toward eating a more whole food, plant-based diet? Make an effort to have fruits and vegetables on hand in your fridge and prepare them so they are ready to go. Can you prepare anything on the weekends? That way you’re setting yourself up for success.”