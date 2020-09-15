Some apple varieties have been cultivated in Lancaster County for decades, like the Smokehouse apple, discovered in the 1830s next to a...you guessed it, smokehouse.

Other varieties are new to the region, like KinderCrisp and Pixie Crunch.

Here are more than 50 apple varieties grown throughout Lancaster County, with the approximate beginning of the harvest.

(The apples in this list are grown at Brecknock Orchard, Cherry Hill Orchards Outlet, Kauffman’s Fruit Farm and Masonic Village Farm Market. For additional options, scroll to the bottom of this article.)

July

Lodi

Yellow Transparent

Pristine

August

Ginger Gold

Summer Mac

Zestar!

Dandee Red

Summer Rambo

Gala

Sansa

Blondee

Jonamac

Honeycrisp

EarliGold

Early Mac

Paula Red

Golden Supreme

September

Macintosh

Daybreak Fuji

Cortland

Crimson Crisp

Macoun

Jonathan

Fuji

Red Delicious

Smokehouse

Grimes Golden

Winter Banana

Empire

Golden Delicious

Jonagold

Snow Sweet

Fortune

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

October

Ida Red

Gala (Autumn)

Northern Spy

Shizuku

Stayman

Stayman-Winesap

Cameo

Nittany

Winecrisp

Mutsu

Sun Crisp

York

Red Rome

Winesap

Enterprise

Braeburn

Goldrush

Granny Smith

Pink Lady

November

Arkansas Black

Additionally, these varieties of apples can be found at Weaver’s Orchard in nearby Morgantown:

Gold Supreme

Blushing Gold

Early Fuji

Autumn Crisp

Shizuka

Pixie Crunch

KinderCrisp

Crimson Topaz

What to read next