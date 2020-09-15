apples

Apples are back in Lancaster County’s orchards.

 Photo by sydney Rae on Unsplash

Some apple varieties have been cultivated in Lancaster County for decades, like the Smokehouse apple, discovered in the 1830s next to a...you guessed it, smokehouse.

Other varieties are new to the region, like KinderCrisp and Pixie Crunch.

Here are more than 50 apple varieties grown throughout Lancaster County, with the approximate beginning of the harvest.

(The apples in this list are grown at Brecknock Orchard, Cherry Hill Orchards Outlet, Kauffman’s Fruit Farm and Masonic Village Farm Market. For additional options, scroll to the bottom of this article.)

July

  • Lodi
  • Yellow Transparent
  • Pristine

August

  • Ginger Gold
  • Summer Mac
  • Zestar!
  • Dandee Red
  • Summer Rambo
  • Gala
  • Sansa
  • Blondee
  • Jonamac
  • Honeycrisp
  • EarliGold
  • Early Mac
  • Paula Red
  • Golden Supreme

September

  • Macintosh
  • Daybreak Fuji
  • Cortland
  • Crimson Crisp
  • Macoun
  • Jonathan
  • Fuji
  • Red Delicious
  • Smokehouse
  • Grimes Golden
  • Winter Banana
  • Empire
  • Golden Delicious
  • Jonagold
  • Snow Sweet
  • Fortune

October

  • Ida Red
  • Gala (Autumn)
  • Northern Spy
  • Shizuku
  • Stayman
  • Stayman-Winesap
  • Cameo
  • Nittany
  • Winecrisp
  • Mutsu
  • Sun Crisp
  • York
  • Red Rome
  • Winesap
  • Enterprise
  • Braeburn
  • Goldrush
  • Granny Smith
  • Pink Lady

November

  • Arkansas Black 

Additionally, these varieties of apples can be found at Weaver’s Orchard in nearby Morgantown:

  • Gold Supreme
  • Blushing Gold
  • Early Fuji
  • Autumn Crisp
  • Shizuka
  • Pixie Crunch
  • KinderCrisp
  • Crimson Topaz

