The Fulton Theatre needs to raise about $500,000 to keep the nonprofit performing arts organization running through the next several months without revenue coming in from any mainstage shows.

So the theater is turning to a time-honored way for performers to raise a portion of those funds: a telethon.

The Fulton’s fundraising telethon, titled “This is Our Home,” will be broadcast Saturday, July 25, on television station WGAL from inside the empty theater.

It will feature performances by popular Fulton artists, testimonials from members of the community and a behind-the-scenes look at aspects of the expanding Fulton performing arts center that’s under construction along Prince and King streets.

The nonprofit theater company hopes to raise at least $200,000 through the telethon and an accompanying silent auction of packages of Fulton-related experiences, says Jeffrey Coon, the Fulton’s annual fund and foundation manager and one of the hosts of the telethon.

“We have basically two hours of broadcast time,” including “an hour that is designed as classic telethon material,” Coon says. “And that’s the hour that’s going to be broadcast on WGAL” from 7 to 8 p.m. on July 25.

In addition, there will be two half-hour segments — one just before and one just after the TV broadcast — that will be streamed live on the Fulton Theatre’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, says Coon, also an actor who performs in Fulton shows.

The half-hour at 6:30 p.m. will be an introduction to the telethon and the different ways to donate to the theater, Coon says, along with a description of a group of the silent auction packages.

(A donation website, fulton.givesmart.com, has already been set up, Coon notes).

And the half-hour after WGAL-broadcast portion of the evening ends will be a chance for the theater to thank the audience for their various forms of support, Coon adds.

Marc Robin, the theater’s executive artistic producer. announced last month that, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fulton will not return with mainstage shows until late April or early May of 2021.

“We’re as motivated about informing in this telethon as we are with entertaining and fundraising,” Robin says. “It’s remembering that the Fulton is one component of a bigger wheel that is downtown Lancaster. It is our home. ... It’s always remembering that all our dots are connected.”

Robin notes that during a typical Fulton Theatre season, there are 186,000 visits to the theater by members of the ticket-buying public. That results in a $15 million impact on the shops and restaurants of downtown Lancaster, according to an economic study done before the expansion project began, he adds.

So, part of the mission of the two hours of the telethon evening, Robin says, will be to remind the public to continue to come downtown on the nights they would have come to the Fulton, and patronize the city’s businesses.

Performances

As for the hour-long WGAL-broadcast telethon itself, Coon and Robin say to think back to the Jerry Lewis Labor Day telethons of yesteryear.

“That’s very much the inspiration for this, that it is very much designed to be a fundraiser,” Coon says. “But (it’s) not just us having our hands out for an hour. It’s designed to be entertaining, so that if this is someone’s first experience with the Fulton Theatre ... they get a sense of what we do on our stages.

“We are doing a lot of stuff that's specifically produced for this event,” Coon says. “We're putting time and effort into really giving folks a fully produced event that looks as beautiful as we hope our shows on stage do.”

The telethon will be hosted by WGAL anchors Lori Burkholder and Brian Roche, and by Robin, Coon, Fulton donor relations director Nicole Hackmann and popular Fulton actors Curt Dale Clark and Charis Leos.

Most of the performances will be recorded in advance, Robin says. The one live performance will be by Darius Harper, who played Lola in the Fulton production of the musical “Kinky Boots.” Harper will perform a song from the show on the Fulton stage, where the musical’s set is still in place. The run of the show was interrupted when the theater closed because of the pandemic. (Another run of “Kinky Boots” will reopen the theater next spring.)

Robin says students from Fulton Academy theater classes will perform with Harper — remotely, in a socially distanced way.

Other performers at the telethon include a “Fulton leading man quartet” of Coon, Nathaniel Hackmann, Travis Taylor and Randy Jeter, to be filmed in Josephine’s restaurant in downtown Lancaster.

Fulton actors Kate Fahrner, Ciara Renée and Tarra Conner Jones will also perform.

Robin says he expects there to be a special appearance by Fulton alumnus Jonathan Groff — from Germany, where the Lancaster County native is filming “Matrix 4” — among the testimonials from community members and past Fulton performers.

Silent auction

Coon notes the silent auction portion of the telethon evening will be sort of a stand-in for the theater’s annual “Fulton Follies” in-person fundraising evening.

Fulton experiences to bid on, which will be fulfilled after the theater reopens, include a chance to sit in on local auditions and have dinner with Robin; a “Boos and Booze” evening that includes a tour of the theater with a healthy dose of lore from its reputation as a haunted site; and a chance to sit backstage with the stage manager during a Fulton show.

There will also be Fulton props and set pieces up for auction, from such shows as “Beauty and the Beast” and “A Christmas Story” (leg lamp, anyone?).

Robin notes that he and his remaining staff members — he laid off 70 percent of his employees when the company decided to remain dark until next year — have been reaching out to private and corporate donors to make up the other portion of the half-million dollars that the telethon doesn’t raise.

“One of the things that’s exciting (about the telethon) is that we can reach so many more people,” Coon says. “Because of the generosity of WGAL, we’re going to have so mnay more thousands of eyes on us for this event.” He says if everyone watching on July 25 gave $20, the Fulton could raise the funds it needs.

The Fulton “belongs to the entire community,” Robin says, and the telethon is a chance for the community to feel that pride of ownership by donating to the theater.

Robin remembers his parents allowing him to donate $10 to the Jerry Lewis muscular dystrophy telethon when he was a kid. He’d donate it in the last hour, so he could feel he helped “put Jerry over the top” toward a fundraising record.

In the same way, through the telethon, Robin says, those donating to the Fulton can say, “I can keep something I’m passionate about going, I’m a part of it.”