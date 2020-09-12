The West Lampeter Township Community Foundation will kick off a major construction project Tuesday for a $2.5 million athletic complex.

The campaign, We’re Taking the Field, will support improvements including new playing fields for soccer, lacrosse, baseball, volleyball, football and softball, as well as a playground, butterfly gardens, a walking trail and parking lots.

According to a news release, about $1.5 million already has been donated or pledged by West Lampeter Township residents, businesses, foundations and organizations. Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Department of Community and Economic Development supported the project with grants, as well.

The Tuesday kickoff will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Village Park entrance, which is also the entrance to the Lampeter-Strasburg Family YMCA. A progress meter displaying campaign contributions will be unveiled, according to a news release.

Organizers estimate the first fields will be completed in spring of 2021, with the entire project wrapping up in spring of 2022. Discussions for the project began in 2000, when the township purchased 52 acres “with hopes of creating a sports, recreation and community gathering place to benefit youth sports associations, the school district and surrounding communities,” according to a news release.

Those interested may follow the project’s progress on Facebook and Instagram: @WLTTakingtheField.

