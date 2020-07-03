'We're still going to do it': Super Genius honors late bassist, long-time friend with new album

In the 1952 Looney Tunes short “Operation: Rabbit,” there’s a scene where Wile E. Coyote is executing yet another sure-to-fail scheme against that dastardly Bugs Bunny – he gleefully cuts carrots and fills them with Nitroglycerin.

As Bugs calmly drags his makeshift science lab in front of an oncoming train, the Coyote says to himself, while dragging out every syllable, “Wile E. Coyote, super genius! I like the way that rolls out – Why-Lee-Kai-Oh-Tee, Suuuuu-per Geeeen-ius.”

And then he notices the train, but, as you might imagine, it’s too late.

And like a locomotive, the band has made a number of stops over its journey: a debut album released in 1995, a second in 2019, and a third, “Breakfast Under the Trees,” released just last month.

Despite the album’s sunny odes to longtime love, it is marked by an unforeseen tragedy – just a week after recording bass tracks for the twelve songs in February, bassist Tim Halloran unexpectedly died at age 56.

“[His playing] was a gift,” Singer and songwriter Tim Kwiat says. “If you listen to the album, there's some great parts in there. It's a tough loss.”

All of the musicians who made this music – Halloran, Kwiat, drummer Steve Brown and keyboardist Mike Bitts – never stopped making music between that quarter century apart, and the latter three are in now their mid-50s.

“When you're a musician, you're given a gift,” says Brown, sitting with Kwiat in Kwiat’s home studio. “It's not just the ability to hear these things in our heads, it's also the ability to get it out.”

In Kwiat’s studio, the walls are lined with guitars and CDs. On display - due to its sheer size - is Brown’s gigantic drum set, which he mentions offhandedly is the very kit he took on tour to play with the Innocence Mission in 1990 while opening for Don Henley. A Wile E. Coyote sticker is placed prominently on the bass drum head.

“That kit was onstage at Red Rocks, the LA Forum, the Spectrum in Philly…” Brown says. “And now it’s where it belongs, in Tim’s basement.”

There’s also a bass amp that belonged to Halloran, right where he left it.

Finishing an album with Halloran’s last recordings was a calling for the remaining members of Super Genius.

“It’s great, but it’s bittersweet,” Kwiat says. “We needed to do this as a tribute to Tim, but it also feels good, especially at our age, to be doing this at all.”

Painting

In 1995, Kwiat approached Brown and Bitts about fleshing out some songs he had written while in college. Brown and Bitts, who Kwiat met while students at Lancaster Catholic High School, were between tours with the widely celebrated indie band The Innocence Mission at the time.

To Kwiat’s surprise, they agreed to help. That is, at least, between tours.

“It’s tough to be like, ‘Sorry, got to go leave again for eight months and make no money!’” Brown says with a laugh.

The result was “Painting in the Rain,” Super Genius’ debut, which boasts the catchy ’90s single “My Old Girlfriend” and production by Jay Sorrentino of Suddenly, Tammy!

Life, however cliché, got in the way.

Brown and Bitts continued in and out of the Innocence Mission, Kwiat released nearly a dozen solo albums and all three checked off some of life’s greatest gifts, albeit ones that also clash with a life of music-making – marriages and kids.

“Steve was the best man at my wedding, I was the best man at his,” Kwiat explains. “We’ve always been friends, even outside of music.”

Smash cut to 2015.

“When ‘Painting in the Rain’ hit twenty years, Steve pulled over on the side of the road in the middle of the night and said, ‘I have a great idea.’”

That “great idea” led to getting the old band back together for a reunion show, with the inclusion of high school and musical buddy Halloran on guitar to bolster the sound and make the trio a quartet.

“We played for a few hours, and it was a lot of fun,” Kwiat says on the band’s first rehearsals back.

“And we could still do it,” adds Brown.

The show ended up being a multi-hour romp at the Ephrata Main Theatre for family and friends, featuring a full-album rendition of “Painting in the Rain.” However, the joyous occasion couldn’t simply stay a one-night only affair.

“For my solo albums, I did all the writing and playing and stuff,” Kwiat says. “After a while, that gets old – I’ve got no one to argue with. Now I look around and say, ‘Wow, we're doing the same thing we were doing when we were 16.’”

"Hopefully just a little bit better, though," Brown adds.

Kwiat then began writing the songs that make up 2019’s “Finding Freedom,” the band’s second album after a quarter-century hiatus. The album was inspired by concept albums of the ’60s and ’70s and finds the album’s protagonist traveling to Oregon to begin life anew.

Unlike the band’s first album of short, poppy alternative rock songs, “Finding Freedom” is an entirely different sound, one of big riffs and psychedelic strumming. Founding member Bitts found himself busy with not just the Innocence Mission, but also obligations with several other area bands, so Halloran moved back from guitar to bass.

Breakfast

But after the release of “Finding Freedom” in 2019, Brown experienced a painful blockage in his stomach that prevented him from playing a full drum set for extended periods of time. Ever the friend, Kwiat decided that Brown’s temporary physical roadblock could lead to an interesting creative challenge.

“Not long after that, I spent a full night, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., writing the music for 12 songs,” Kwiat says. “And within the next two days, I had the lyrics written and the songs recorded acoustically.”

Unlike the standard full band recording process, where the drummer or bassist might lay down foundational sections for more melodic instruments to then fill in, Kwiat presented the acoustic album to Brown, Bitts and Halloran, who embraced the idea.

Perusing the album’s credits, one can see that Brown especially rose to the occasion – he is credited. among other pieces of auxiliary percussion, with bongos, wood blocks, shakers, a bell tree, cymbals and a bowl of water.

“We were going to sample seagulls and beach sounds on one track, but I kept thinking, ‘We’ve done every single other part of this album ourselves,’” Brown says. “So I laid on the couch with some rain sticks and a water bowl and did it myself.”

“Breakfast Under the Trees” finds the band at once carefree and introspective. Musically, the songs breeze by at two minutes a clip, itself a happy symptom of Kwiat’s “reverse” recording style. Brown calls the album a lyrical ode to Karen, Kwiat’s wife, but they both agree that with Halloran’s passing, some lines could just as easily refer to their fallen comrade.

Take “Getting Older,” for instance, which features these lines:

“Days growing shorter and the time is flying by, I’m older/So the rules just don’t apply”

“One thing I can say about Tim Halloran is that when you met him, you knew him,” says Kwiat. “You couldn't watch any movie without him acting out the whole thing. We loved just watching him quote old Looney Tunes episodes. ‘Super Genius’ and our idea of not taking things too seriously comes from those old Warner Brothers cartoons.”

Like the tree that adorns the album’s cover, the roots of Super Genius have now grown out to include contributions from the children of both Kwiat and Brown, with the former, Noah, having designed the album’s cover and the latter, Olivia, contributing significantly to harmony vocals throughout the album.

“It's funny, I don't know if I'd be listening to that type of music if not for my dad getting me involved with the band,” the younger Brown, 20, says. “But once we started, it was like, 'Hey, this is good!"

“Honestly, we’ll play back her harmonies, and this one,” Kwiat says, motioning to the elder Brown, “gets tears in his eyes.”

“It's a proud dad thing,” says Brown of his daughter, who has also starred in productions at the Fulton Theatre and Ephrata Performing Arts Center. “I was badgering her to do it, like, ‘Are you gonna sing?’ ‘Are you gonna sing?’”

Future

Following the passing of Halloran and amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kwiat and the group have already jumped headfirst into their fourth album, with nearly 15 tracks in various levels of production.

“With the quarantine derailing Mike's busy schedule, he was in to help contribute to the album,” Brown says. “I told Tim, ‘We've got to this fourth album right away while he's still available.’”

Despite the loss of a lifetime friend in Halloran, Kwiat, Brown and Bitt will continue on because, as Kwiat says, “it’s just what we do.”

“Steve describes this as a ‘middle-aged therapy band,’ and he's right,” continues Kwiat. “We've sold a few CDs and downloads and stuff, but we're not making money out of this. It's not why we do it. Hopefully if people listen to it, it gives us a reason to continue to put it out. But whether they listen or not, we're still going to do it.”