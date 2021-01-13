Weis Markets has recalled more than 10,860 containers of its Weis Quality Cookies and Cream ice cream because they "may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically metal filling equipment parts," the U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced.

The 48-ounce containers, which have been removed from store shelves, were sold in 197 Weis Markets in seven states, including Pennsylvania.

The only containers of Cookies and Cream ice cream being recalled have a UPC code of 041497-01253. The sell-by date on the bottom of the package is Oct. 28, 2021. The ice cream in question was produced on Oct. 28, 2020, and released for sale on Oct. 29, the FDA reported.

Weis announced customers who purchased these particular packages of the ice cream may return them for a full refund.

For more information, call Weis Customer Service at 866-999-9347 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.