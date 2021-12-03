After a few short years away, "Weird" Al Yankovic is coming back to Lancaster for two nights in a row in 2022.

Yankovic will be embarking on a massive 133-date tour in the new year, dubbed "The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-advised Vanity Tour." The shows take place at American Music Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 7. Tickets range from $59 to $79.

As with his last "Vanity" tour, the show is for the true Al-heads - no costume changes, no video screens and perhaps crucially, next to no parody songs, with set lists focusing on Yankovic's original music. Comedian Emo Philips will open both shows.

Entrance to the show will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from the previous 72 hours.

For more information, visit AMTshows.com