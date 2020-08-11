Wegmans Food Markets are recalling some Valencia oranges, lemons and a variety of products containing fresh lemon over fears the fruit may be contaminated with listeria bacteria, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration reported Monday.

Wegmans' online recall notice says the recalled products were sold in its stores in six states, including Pennsylvania.

According to the FDA, the recalled citrus fruit was supplied to Wegmans by Freshouse Produce of Salisbury, North Carolina, which issued a voluntary recall of the produce.

The company’s internal testing found Listeria monocytogenes on a piece of equipment. That's the bacteria that causes the infection listeriosis, a serious illness with symptoms including fever, muscle aches and severe gastrointestinal distress. It can even result in miscarriage or death, according to the FDA.

Recalled products include 32-ounce bags of Wegmans lemons and Fresh from the Start lemons, bulk lemons and 64-ounce bags of California Valencia oranges.

Also recalled are a wide variety of seafood products and prepared food items that contain lemon juice or lemon garnish, along with some veggie pizza items that include lemon.

The citrus and products would have been sold between late July and Friday, Aug. 7.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

According to Wegmans, customers who bought the affected products can return them to the service desk for a full refund. For information, call Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Visit the Wegmans' recall notice page for a list of those products.

Wegmans' Lancaster location is at 2000 Crossings Blvd.

This recall comes amid a large recall of onions from California, which have been linked by the FDA to a multi-state outbreak of illness from salmonella bacteria. According to the New York Times, the outbreak has caused nearly 900 cases of salmonella-related illness in the United States and Canada.