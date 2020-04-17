Does your couch have a pear-shaped indent yet? Have you named each of the birds that congregate outside your window? Do you remember what buttons are, and, if so, have you thrown them all away yet?

Oftentimes, the only way to avoid going stir-crazy indoors is entertainment of some kind, with music generally being the best medicine.

Below is a schedule of Lancaster musicians offering livestream concerts. Nearly all of these performances are free, though many will have the option to tip, virtually.

If you're in a band and plan on going live this weekend, contact kstairiker@lnpnews.com with details.

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

-Bobbi Carmitchell and Ashley McFalls, acoustic guitar and cello, noon

Link: https://www.facebook.com/bobbi.carmitchell

-Dillweed, Americana and bluegrass, 6 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/DillweedBand/

-"Virtual Free Music Friday" with The Steel Wheels and Adam Blessing, acoustic, 6 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/362515477989916/

-Max & Denise, acoustic guitar and mandolin, 6 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/britainhillvv/

-Mary Wander, acoustic folk punk, 6 p.m. (as part of "Coping With Dystopia 5," charity streaming event, which runs from 6 p.m. to midnight)

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1885372504920766/

-Servant Stage Company presents "Living Room Concert Series," 7 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/3097123023689007/

-Nate Myers, blues, 7 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/cpmhof

-Coffeehouse Open Mic ft. Matt Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/4095488817131594/

-"Friday Night Live" w/ Leo DiSanto, acoustic, 8 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/thisisleodisanto

"Big Moods w/ Shoyei," underground electronic DJ set, 8 p.m.

Link: https://www.twitch.tv/major_vibes

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

-Bobbi Carmitchell and Ashley McFalls, acoustic guitar and cello, noon

Link: https://www.facebook.com/bobbi.carmitchell

-Dillweed, Americana and bluegrass, 6 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/DillweedBand/

-Shea Quinn (of the Sharks), 7 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/cpmhof

-Songsmith, '70s covers, 7 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/SongSmithEntertainment

-"Major Vibes: Dance Party" DJ set ft. DJ Salinger, 8 p.m.

Link: https://www.twitch.tv/major_vibes

SUNDAY, APRIL 19

-Bobbi Carmitchell and Ashley McFalls, acoustic guitar and cello, noon

Link: https://www.facebook.com/bobbi.carmitchell

-Beatles Brunch w/ Leo DiSanto, acoustic, 1 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/thisisleodisanto

-Dillweed, Americana and bluegrass, 6 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/DillweedBand/

-Colby Dove, 12-string guitar, 7 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/cpmhof

