Will April showers bring May flowers this year? It remains to be seen, but one thing seems unfortunately true - that we'll be looking out the window at whatever comes.

As May's First Friday comes virtually once again, the rest of the weekend is littered with livestream performances from Lancaster musicians. After the success of last week's McCleary's Isolation Review, Kelly Buchanan is back for another go-around, this time with Tellus360. That event will be streamed live at 8 p.m. and feature nearly a dozen musicians.

More information on that, along with all other shows, can be found below.

FRIDAY, MAY 1

-"Friday Night Happy Hour" w/ Leo DiSanto, acoustic, 5:30 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/thisisleodisanto

-Dillweed, Americana and bluegrass, 6 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/DillweedBand/

-We the People: The Misky Latin Band, 7 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/162247311803073/

-Kids with Talent: Gabriel Severn, jazz bassist, 7 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/cpmhof/

"Big Moods w/ Shoyei," underground electronic DJ set, 8 p.m.

Link: https://www.twitch.tv/major_vibes

-"Black Rainbow Super Solitary Quarantine Dance Party" hosted by Stygian, 9 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/256711529064538/

SATURDAY, MAY 2

-Bobbi Carmitchell and Ashley McFalls, acoustic guitar and cello, noon

Link: https://www.facebook.com/bobbi.carmitchell

-Dillweed, Americana and bluegrass, 6 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/DillweedBand/

-Songsmith Entertainment, '60s covers, 7 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/3768687206537314/

-Kids with Talent: Addi Grace, 7 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/cpmhof/

-"Major Vibes: Dance Party" DJ set ft. DJ Salinger, 8 p.m.

Link: https://www.twitch.tv/major_vibes

-The Tellus360 Isolation Review ft. Andy Mowatt, Nina DeVitry and more, 8 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1570351356454928/

SUNDAY, MAY 3

-Bobbi Carmitchell and Ashley McFalls, acoustic guitar and cello, noon

Link: https://www.facebook.com/bobbi.carmitchell

-Tellus360 Presents: Jordan Capizzi (of Nielsen Family Band), 3 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/tellus360

-Beatles Brunch w/ Leo DiSanto, acoustic, 3 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/thisisleodisanto

-Steve Sauer, keyboardist/vocalist, 6 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/ecrefugee/live

-Dillweed, Americana and bluegrass, 6 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/DillweedBand/

-Kids with Talent: Ethan Valentine, 7 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/cpmhof/