As more weekends in quarantine come and go, the livestream schedule of performing Lancaster musicians is starting to look as full as a "regular weekend" downtown.
Not only has the number of performances steadily increased, but so has the musical diversity of the performers - DJs, songwriters, cover bands and more are getting into the fun. Along with regular shows this weekend, the McCleary's Isolation Review takes place on Saturday, April 25 and features nearly a dozen performers and guests. Click here more more information on that event, and read below for the rest of the list.
FRIDAY, APRIL 24
-"Frampy's Art & Music Hour" ft. Boney Fingers, 11 a.m.
Link: https://www.facebook.com/DillweedBand/
-Bobbi Carmitchell and Ashley McFalls, acoustic guitar and cello, noon
Link: https://www.facebook.com/bobbi.carmitchell
-Tellus360 Presents: Corty Byron, 5:30 p.m.
Link: https://www.facebook.com/tellus360/
-Dillweed, Americana and bluegrass, 6 p.m.
Link: https://www.facebook.com/DillweedBand/
-Kendal Conrad, songwriter, 7 p.m.
Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1132050157132207/
-"Quarantine Cabaret" w/ Popovsky Performing Arts Studio, 7 p.m.
Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/752114145320555/
-"Friday Night Live" w/ Leo DiSanto, acoustic, 8 p.m.
Link: https://www.facebook.com/thisisleodisanto
"Big Moods w/ Shoyei," underground electronic DJ set, 8 p.m.
Link: https://www.twitch.tv/major_vibes
SATURDAY, APRIL 25
-Bobbi Carmitchell and Ashley McFalls, acoustic guitar and cello, noon
Link: https://www.facebook.com/bobbi.carmitchell
-Dillweed, Americana and bluegrass, 6 p.m.
Link: https://www.facebook.com/DillweedBand/
-Parklife Britpop DJ set, 6 p.m.
Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/218634862764567/
-Songsmith Entertainment, '60s covers, 7 p.m.
Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/916333402150812/
-Wes Hoke, songwriter, 7 p.m.
Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/902041973622375/
-Steve Sauer, keyboardist/vocalist, 7 p.m.
-"Major Vibes: Dance Party" DJ set ft. DJ Salinger, 8 p.m.
Link: https://www.twitch.tv/major_vibes
-Tellus360 Presents: Tuck Ryan, 9 p.m.
Link: https://www.facebook.com/tellus360/
-Shadowland Lancaster Dark Alternative Dance Party, 9 p.m.
Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/203981991034156/
-Rockwell Entertainment, DJ set, 9:30 p.m.
Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/895507284227855/
SUNDAY, APRIL 26
-Bobbi Carmitchell and Ashley McFalls, acoustic guitar and cello, noon
Link: https://www.facebook.com/bobbi.carmitchell
-Beatles Brunch w/ Leo DiSanto, acoustic, 1 p.m.
Link: https://www.facebook.com/thisisleodisanto
-Tellus360 Presents: Liz Fulmer, 3 p.m.
Link: https://www.facebook.com/tellus360/
-Dillweed, Americana and bluegrass, 6 p.m.
Link: https://www.facebook.com/DillweedBand/
-Bob Battaglia of The Jacks, 7 p.m.