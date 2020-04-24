As more weekends in quarantine come and go, the livestream schedule of performing Lancaster musicians is starting to look as full as a "regular weekend" downtown.

Not only has the number of performances steadily increased, but so has the musical diversity of the performers - DJs, songwriters, cover bands and more are getting into the fun. Along with regular shows this weekend, the McCleary's Isolation Review takes place on Saturday, April 25 and features nearly a dozen performers and guests. Click here more more information on that event, and read below for the rest of the list.

As always, send event information to kstairiker@lnpnews.com.

FRIDAY, APRIL 24

-"Frampy's Art & Music Hour" ft. Boney Fingers, 11 a.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/DillweedBand/

-Bobbi Carmitchell and Ashley McFalls, acoustic guitar and cello, noon

Link: https://www.facebook.com/bobbi.carmitchell

-Tellus360 Presents: Corty Byron, 5:30 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/tellus360/

-Dillweed, Americana and bluegrass, 6 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/DillweedBand/

-Kendal Conrad, songwriter, 7 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1132050157132207/

-"Quarantine Cabaret" w/ Popovsky Performing Arts Studio, 7 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/752114145320555/

-"Friday Night Live" w/ Leo DiSanto, acoustic, 8 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/thisisleodisanto

"Big Moods w/ Shoyei," underground electronic DJ set, 8 p.m.

Link: https://www.twitch.tv/major_vibes

SATURDAY, APRIL 25

-Bobbi Carmitchell and Ashley McFalls, acoustic guitar and cello, noon

Link: https://www.facebook.com/bobbi.carmitchell

-Dillweed, Americana and bluegrass, 6 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/DillweedBand/

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

-Parklife Britpop DJ set, 6 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/218634862764567/

-Songsmith Entertainment, '60s covers, 7 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/916333402150812/

-Wes Hoke, songwriter, 7 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/902041973622375/

-Steve Sauer, keyboardist/vocalist, 7 p.m. Link: https://www.facebook.com/ecrefugee/

-"Major Vibes: Dance Party" DJ set ft. DJ Salinger, 8 p.m.

Link: https://www.twitch.tv/major_vibes

-Tellus360 Presents: Tuck Ryan, 9 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/tellus360/

-Shadowland Lancaster Dark Alternative Dance Party, 9 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/203981991034156/

-Rockwell Entertainment, DJ set, 9:30 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/895507284227855/

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

-Bobbi Carmitchell and Ashley McFalls, acoustic guitar and cello, noon

Link: https://www.facebook.com/bobbi.carmitchell

-Beatles Brunch w/ Leo DiSanto, acoustic, 1 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/thisisleodisanto

-Tellus360 Presents: Liz Fulmer, 3 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/tellus360/

-Dillweed, Americana and bluegrass, 6 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/DillweedBand/

-Bob Battaglia of The Jacks, 7 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/cpmhof/