When musicians first started playing shows live on in the internet in response to COVID-19, it's doubtful that they thought that a month later, they would still be performing in this fashion.

Each musician to go play live online has done it in a slightly different manner. Some went live once and decided that was enough. Others, like the charming Americana trio Dillweed, have played nearly every night and raised its' profile considerably in the process.

Whether it's DJs, solo acoustic performers or otherwise, Lancaster musicians are still playing if you're still listening - or even if you're not.

Along with the standard schedule this weekend, tonight there is a "Quarantine Couch Fest" featuring eight Lancaster artists. For information on that and all other sets, check out the schedule below. If you're in a band and plan on going live this weekend, contact kstairiker@lnpnews.com with details.

FRIDAY, APRIL 10

-Steven Courtney, solo, 6 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/fun1013fm/

-Dillweed, Americana and bluegrass, 6 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/DillweedBand/

-Nathan Merovich, country, 7 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/cpmhof/

-Leo DiSanto, acoustic, 8 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/thisisleodisanto

"Big Moods w/ Shoyei," underground electronic DJ session, 8 p.m.

Link: https://www.twitch.tv/major_vibes

"Quarantine Couch Fest" ft. Tuck Ryan, Charles Infamous and more, 8 p.m.

Link: https://linktr.ee/jdunc30

SATURDAY, APRIL 11

-Matt Hostetter, guitarist, 4:30 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/BCQOM/

-Nick Cove, singer/songwriter, 5 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/BCQOM/

-Steve Sauer, keyboardist/vocalist, 5 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/ecrefugee/

-"Parklife: The Quarantine Sessions," Britpop DJ night, 6 p.m.

Link: www.twitch.tv/parklifebritpop

-Dillweed, Americana and bluegrass, 6 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/DillweedBand/

-Conrad Fisher, solo, 7 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/cpmhof/

-SongSmith, "All '80s Show," 7 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/SongSmithEntertainment/

-"Major Vibes: Dance Party" DJ set ft. DJ Salinger, 8 p.m.

Link: https://www.twitch.tv/major_vibes

SUNDAY, April 12

-Beatles Brunch w/ Leo DiSanto, 1 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/thisisleodisanto

-Dillweed, Americana and bluegrass, 6 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/DillweedBand/

- Camela Widad, folk, 7 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/cpmhof/