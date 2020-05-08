Different week, same situation.

With more time than ever spent staring into screens, why not spend your time watching and listening to local musicians? This week, familiar favorites such as Dillweed, Bobbi Carmitchell and more continue to play daily sets, while venues like Tellus360 are formally jumping in the fray, offering a different live show per day over the weekend.

Follow the links below to see each performer. All livestream performances are free, but nearly all also offer a way to tip the musicians. If you'd like to be listed here, contact kstairiker@lnpnews.com.

FRIDAY, MAY 8

-Tellus360 Presents: Bjorn Jacobsen, acoustic, 5:30 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/tellus360

-Dillweed, Americana and bluegrass, 6 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/DillweedBand/

-"Friday Night Live" w/ Leo DiSanto, acoustic, 8 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/thisisleodisanto

"Big Moods w/ Shoyei," underground electronic DJ set, 8 p.m.

Link: https://www.twitch.tv/major_vibes

SATURDAY, MAY 9

-Bobbi Carmitchell and Ashley McFalls, acoustic guitar and cello, noon

Link: https://www.facebook.com/bobbi.carmitchell

-Allegro Orchestra presents: "An Allegro Christmas in May," 3 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/AllegroLancaster/posts/10156853496850458

-Dillweed, Americana and bluegrass, 6 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/DillweedBand/

-Parklife Britpop DJ set, 6 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/530524744498813/

-Songsmith Entertainment, covers set, 7 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/3768687206537314/

-"Major Vibes: Dance Party" DJ set ft. DJ Salinger, 8 p.m.

Link: https://www.twitch.tv/major_vibes

-Tellus360 Presents: Aortic Valve "Lovestream," 9:0 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/277994856703650/

SUNDAY, MAY 10

-Bobbi Carmitchell and Ashley McFalls, acoustic guitar and cello, noon

Link: https://www.facebook.com/bobbi.carmitchell

-Tellus360 Presents: JP Harris, singer-songwriter, 3 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/tellus360

-Steve Sauer, keyboardist/vocalist, 6 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/ecrefugee/live

-Dillweed, Americana and bluegrass, 6 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/DillweedBand/