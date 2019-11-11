There were a few surprises at the box office for the weekend of Nov. 8 - 10.
The military film “Midway,” was in the top spot with $17,500,000.
It beat out the adaptation of Stephen King’s “Doctor. Sleep,” a sequel to “The Shining.” It was expected to do much better. than the $14,100,000 it earned.
“Playing with Fire,” a comedy about baby-sitting firefighters, did better than expected, coming in third with $12,800,000.
The other surprise was the steep drop for “Terminator: Dark Fate,” which dipped 63 percent after last week’s disappointing opening. It earned $10,800,000. this weekend.
Here are the top ten movies for the weekend:
1. Midway: $17,500,000
2 Doctor Sleep: $14,100,000
3 Playing with Fire: $12,800,000
4 Last Christmas $11,600,000
5. Terminator: Dark Fate $10,800,000
6 Joker . $9,200,000
7 Maleficent: 2 $8,002,000
8 Harriet $7,230,000
9 Zombieland: 2 $4,315,000
10 The Addams Family $4,200,000