midway

"Midway" (Summiot Entertainment)

There were a few surprises at the box office for the weekend of Nov. 8 - 10.

The military film “Midway,” was in the top spot with $17,500,000.

It beat out the adaptation of Stephen King’s “Doctor. Sleep,” a sequel to “The Shining.” It was expected to do much better. than the $14,100,000 it earned.

“Playing with Fire,” a comedy about baby-sitting firefighters, did better than expected, coming in third with $12,800,000.

The other surprise was the steep drop for “Terminator: Dark Fate,” which dipped 63 percent after last week’s disappointing opening. It earned $10,800,000. this weekend.

Here are the top ten movies for the weekend:

1. Midway: $17,500,000

2 Doctor Sleep: $14,100,000

3 Playing with Fire: $12,800,000

4 Last Christmas $11,600,000

5. Terminator: Dark Fate $10,800,000

6 Joker . $9,200,000

7 Maleficent: 2 $8,002,000

8 Harriet $7,230,000

9 Zombieland: 2 $4,315,000

10 The Addams Family $4,200,000