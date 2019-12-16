“Jumanji The Next Level” kicked “Frozen II” out of first place with a huge $60 million opening weekend.
Clint Eastwood’s “Richard Jewell” didn’t do too well, coming in fourth place and only earning $5 million. Another opener this weekend, “Black Christmas” did even worse, with $4,420,000. Guess slasher films aren’t too popular around the holidays.
All films in the top ten are playing here in Lancaster County. Here’s the list with where the films are showing.
1 Jumanji: The Next Level, $60,100,000, Ephrata New Main, MoviE-Town, Penn, Regal, Reel Cinemas
2 Frozen II , $19,182,000 Ephrata New Main, MoviE-Town, Penn, Regal, Reel Cinemas
3 Knives Out, $9,250,000, MoviE-Town, Penn, Regal, Reel Cienmas
4 Richard Jewell Warner Bros. $5,000,000, MoviE-Town, Regal, Penn, Reel Cinemas
5 Black Christmas Universal Pictures $4,420,000, MoviE-Town, Penn, Regal
6 Ford v Ferrari $4,143,000, Penn, Regal, Reel Cinemas
7 Queen & Slim, $3,600,000, Penn, Regal
8 A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, $3,355,000, MoviE-Town, Penn, Regal, Reel Cinemas
9 Dark Waters $2,000,000, Penn, Regal, Reel Cienmas
10 21 Bridges, $190,000, Penn, Regal
