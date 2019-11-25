No surprises in this weekend’s box office numbers . “Frozen II’ froze out the competition, earning more than $110,000,000 over second place “Ford V Ferrari,” last weekend’s top winner.
It didn't match the numbers from the original "Frozen," but it is definitly on its way to becoming a big hit. Another winner for Lancaster's Jonahan Groff, who voices Kristoff in the film.
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” the story of Fred Rogers, starring Tom Hanks, won great reviews and an as expected opening weekend of $13,500,000. “Joker,” which is in 10th place, now has earnings of $1,036billion across the world.
All of the movies on the weekend’s top ten list are currently plying in Lancaster County. In fact, "Frozen II" is playing at every first run movie theater in the county, including Penn Cinema, Regal, MoviE-Town and "The New Main.
FROZEN II $127,000,000
FORD V FERRARI $16,000,000
A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD $13,500,000
21 BRIDGES $9,300,000
MIDWAY $4,700,000
PLAYING WITH FIRE $4,615,000
THE GOOD LIAR $3,375,000
CHARLIE’S ANGELS $3,175,000
LAST CHRISTMAS $3,040,000
JOKER $2,820,000
