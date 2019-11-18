Star power and good reviews helped “Ford v Ferrari” hit the top spot in this weekend’s box office. The film, starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, looks at the battle of two Americans to beat the great car racer and designer Enzo Ferrari at his own game.
But overall it was a slow week, with no blockbusters in sight. “Charlie’s Angels” opened with only $8,600,000 and third place, which was a disappointment for the highly publicized film and “Terminator: Dark Fate” dropped out of the top ten after only three weeks.
Here's the top ten for the weekend of November 15 - 17
- Ford v Ferrari $31,037,000
- Miday $8,750,000
- Charlie’s Angels $8,600,000
- Playing With Fire $8,550,000
- Last Christmas $6,700,000
- Doctor Sleep $6,181,000
- The Good Liar $5,656,000
- Joker $5,635,000
- Maleficent $5,247,000
- Harriet $4,780,000
