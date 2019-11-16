Burgess Meredith was born on this date in 1907.
His long life (he lived to be 89) and his long career might surprise some people who only know him as The Penguin in the 1960s “Batman” TV series, or Rocky Balboa’s coach in “Rocky.”
In 1929, Meredith joined Eva Le Gallienne's Civic Repertory Theatre. He made his Broadway debut in 1930 in “Romeo and Juliet,” and worked in the theater off and on for many years.
By 1939 he was enjoying success in Hollywood. He played George in the 1939 adaptation of “Of Mice and Men.” War correspondent Ernie Pyle in “The Story of G. I. Joe,” (1945) and “On Our Merry Way” with his then wife, Paulette Godard in 1948.
Blacklisted by the House Committee on Un-American Activities, Meredith did little work during the 1950s, but came roaring back in the 1960s both in the movies and on TV.
His made a number of appearances on“Twilight Zone” including a classic, “Time Enough At Last,” in which his character, a bookish little man with thick glasses, leads a mundane existence until one day, he discovers he’s the only human left on earth. He’d delighted because that means he can read all day, everyday. But his glasses get broken and he is destroyed.
But it was his Penguin character who made Meredith a star - at least to Baby Boomers everywhere.